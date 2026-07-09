Huamu Launches "YOYOGO" Program: One Ticket, Many Cultural-Commercial Experiences

On June 27, Huamu Subdistrict in the Pudong New Area launched the 2026 "Splendid Huamu · YOYOGO" project encompassing culture, commerce, tourism, sports and exhibitions. Part of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, it is jointly developed by Huamu Subdistrict and China UnionPay Shanghai Branch to digitally connect cultural venues with nearby commercial destinations and encourage visitors to explore both. Running through December, it spans several major consumption periods in the second half of the year.

Credit: Ti Gong

From one-off sightseeing to ticket-stub discounts: digital linkage of 12 cultural venues

Credit: Ti Gong

Huamu Subdistrict is home to a number of cultural venues that have long provided public cultural services to the local community, but they have had relatively limited interaction with nearby commercial destinations. Under the new program, 12 key cultural venues have been incorporated into three half-day Huamu tour routes, serving as the starting points for visitors' consumption journeys. Visitors to any of these venues can scan an on-site QR code through the UnionPay App to receive a digital ticket stub. Acting as both a pass to Huamu's cultural attractions and a digital discount voucher, it can be used for instant savings at the 12 participating shopping destinations and more than 100 partner merchants. Participating businesses span fashion retail, dining and leisure experiences. The subdistrict said the "ticket-stub economy" is not a new concept. By directly linking cultural visits with retail discounts, the program aims to convert visitor traffic at cultural venues into longer stays and greater spending in nearby business districts.

Immersive experiences: stamp collection encourages in-person exploration

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Complementing the digital incentives is a series of engaging in-person experiences. At the launch ceremony, a customized "Splendid Huamu · YOYOGO" guidebook was unveiled, featuring introductions to the 12 participating venues, a subdistrict-wide map and stamp-collection pages. The guidebook is available at major cultural, sports and commercial events, including pickleball activities, as well as at the subdistrict's service centers. A subdistrict-wide interactive stamp trail encourages residents and visitors to explore all 12 cultural venues. At each venue, visitors can pose for photos with the "YOYOGO" installations and share them on social media using the hashtag #"Splendid Huamu · YOYOGO" to collect the venue's exclusive stamp. The reward system is structured in tiers. Visitors who collect one stamp can redeem a basic "GO" tote bag. Three stamps unlock a standard mystery bag containing either cultural merchandise or shopping vouchers, while collecting 10 stamps earns participants a limited-edition "YOYOGO" mystery bag featuring randomly selected merchandise and a chance to receive rare collectible items. The mystery-bag format is designed to encourage social media sharing and attract younger visitors to explore more venues. Gift redemption points have been strategically located in key commercial destinations, including Huamu Time Edition. The layout is designed to direct foot traffic from cultural venues into nearby shopping districts, encouraging visitors to extend their journeys beyond the attractions.

Six-month initiative: from a one-off event to a lasting ecosystem

Credit: Ti Gong