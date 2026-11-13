[SH Transit] Shanghai Introduces Free On-Street Parking for Stays of up to 15 Minutes
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Local drivers will get two free parking stays of up to 15 minutes on working days and three on weekends and holidays at Shanghai's designated on-street parking areas from November 18.
The new rules, jointly issued by the city's development and reform commission, transport commission and finance bureau, also revise daytime charges, change nighttime billing and set out monthly parking arrangements for nearby residents.
Here is how they will work.
Q: Does this mean I can park anywhere beside the road for 15 minutes?
No. The rules apply only to officially designated on-street parking areas. These may be rows of marked parking spaces along a public road, rather than separate car parks with entrance gates.
Look for the designated spaces and official parking signs, and check the permitted parking hours and charges.
The free-stay rule does not give you permission to park wherever you find room along the curb or in a no-parking area.
This new 15-minute exemption does not apply to parking facilities at shopping malls, office buildings or residential compounds. Those facilities may offer their own free-parking periods, so check their posted rules and charges.
Q: When is a stay free?
Two conditions must be met: your entire parking period lasts no more than 15 minutes, and your vehicle still has a free stay available that day.
Each vehicle can receive:
1. Two free stays per working day.
2. Three free stays on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and designated days off under holiday adjustments.
The allowance applies across the city's designated parking areas. Moving to another location does not give your vehicle a fresh allowance.
Temporary on-street parking areas set up for major events and charging per visit are excluded from the free-stay policy.
Q: What if I stay for 16 minutes? Do I pay only for the extra minute?
No. Once you exceed 15 minutes, the whole stay becomes chargeable, including the first 15 minutes.
Charges are calculated in blocks:
1. Smart parking areas, which use cameras or sensors to record stays, charge in 15-minute blocks.
2. Attendant-operated areas charge in 30-minute blocks.
An incomplete block is rounded up to a full one.
For example, a 16-minute daytime stay at a smart parking area is billed as 30 minutes: two 15-minute blocks. You do not receive 15 free minutes followed by one paid minute.
At an attendant-operated area, the 30-minute billing interval does not extend the free-stay limit. That limit is still 15 minutes.
Q: How can I check whether I have any free stays left?
Check your vehicle's daily usage through the official Shanghai Parking app, its WeChat or Alipay mini programs, or the Shanghai Parking section within Suishenban, the city's public services platform.
You can also ask an on-site parking attendant to check.
Q: What are the four charging zones?
The applicable rate depends on the parking area's location:
1. Zone 1: Designated key areas inside the Inner Ring Road.
2. Zone 2: Other areas inside the Inner Ring Road.
3. Zone 3: Areas between the Inner and Outer Ring roads, plus four designated urban areas and five new towns outside the Outer Ring Road.
4. Zone 4: Remaining areas outside the Outer Ring Road.
Being outside the Outer Ring Road does not automatically mean the lowest rate applies. Check the zone and tariff displayed at the parking location.
Q: Will paid parking become cheaper?
Some stays will cost less; others will cost more. Daytime rates increase in stages as you stay longer.
The city's example of a Zone 1 smart parking area shows how daytime bills will change:
1. 15 minutes: Currently 4 yuan (60 US cents); free under the new rules if your vehicle has a free stay remaining.
2. 45 minutes: Currently 15 yuan; 12 yuan under the new rules.
3. Two hours: Currently 35 yuan; 36 yuan under the new rules.
4. Three hours: Currently 55 yuan; 60 yuan under the new rules.
These are total charges for each stay, not hourly rates. They apply to this specific example, rather than every parking area in Shanghai.
The authorities said the changes are intended to make short stops easier while encouraging drivers to free up roadside spaces sooner.
Q: How does nighttime parking work?
The 15-minute free-stay rule also applies at night, provided your vehicle has a free stay remaining that day. Daytime and nighttime visits count toward the same daily allowance; there is no separate nighttime quota.
For chargeable nighttime stays, you pay according to the time you stay, up to a maximum charge per visit.
For example, at a Zone 1 smart parking area, a 30-minute nighttime stay will cost 4 yuan, compared with the previous flat charge of 10 yuan. A three-hour nighttime stay will cost 10 yuan because the cap applies.
The maximum charges for one stay during the night-rate period are:
1. Zone 1: 10 yuan.
2. Zone 2: 8 yuan.
3. Zone 3: 5 yuan.
4. Zone 4: 3 yuan.
The standard night-rate period is 7:30pm to 7:30am the following day. District authorities may set a different starting time, between 5:30pm and 10pm, for individual locations after public notice.
The night cap is not a 24-hour parking price. Check the location's posted hours before assuming it covers your whole stay.
Q: Can I pay monthly and leave my car there all day?
Monthly parking does not cover working-day daytime parking.
Participating on-street parking areas near residential compounds can offer monthly arrangements to nearby residents. These cover:
1. Nights on working days.
2. All day on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and designated days off under holiday adjustments.
Availability depends on the location, and residents must apply and receive approval. Even after approval, parking during working-day daytime hours is charged separately at the applicable time-based rate.
Monthly charges are:
1. Zone 1: 400 yuan.
2. Zone 2: 300 yuan.
3. Zone 3: 200 yuan.
4. Zone 4: 150 yuan, down from 200 yuan.
Q: How do I apply for monthly parking?
Open the Shanghai Parking app and look for the section for monthly on-street parking.
Check which locations offer the service, choose a participating location and follow the instructions to apply online.
Submitting an application does not activate the monthly rate. Your application must be approved.
If you have not applied, or your application has not been approved, ordinary time-based charges apply. Living nearby does not automatically qualify you for monthly billing.
Q: How do I pay or report a billing problem?
At a smart parking area, check your parking record on the Shanghai Parking app and pay when leaving. If you miss payment on departure, you can check and settle the charge within 72 hours.
At an attendant-operated area, scan the payment code generated by the attendant's handheld device.
For a billing problem, contact the district service number displayed on the parking sign, submit an appeal through the app, or call the Shanghai Parking customer service hotline at 9501399 or the city service hotline at 12345.
Editor: Xu Qing