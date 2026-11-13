[SH Transit] Shanghai Introduces Free On-Street Parking for Stays of up to 15 Minutes

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Local drivers will get two free parking stays of up to 15 minutes on working days and three on weekends and holidays at Shanghai's designated on-street parking areas from November 18.

The new rules, jointly issued by the city's development and reform commission, transport commission and finance bureau, also revise daytime charges, change nighttime billing and set out monthly parking arrangements for nearby residents.

Here is how they will work.

Q: Does this mean I can park anywhere beside the road for 15 minutes?

No. The rules apply only to officially designated on-street parking areas. These may be rows of marked parking spaces along a public road, rather than separate car parks with entrance gates.

Look for the designated spaces and official parking signs, and check the permitted parking hours and charges.

The free-stay rule does not give you permission to park wherever you find room along the curb or in a no-parking area.

This new 15-minute exemption does not apply to parking facilities at shopping malls, office buildings or residential compounds. Those facilities may offer their own free-parking periods, so check their posted rules and charges.

Q: When is a stay free?

Two conditions must be met: your entire parking period lasts no more than 15 minutes, and your vehicle still has a free stay available that day.

Each vehicle can receive:

1. Two free stays per working day.

2. Three free stays on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and designated days off under holiday adjustments.

The allowance applies across the city's designated parking areas. Moving to another location does not give your vehicle a fresh allowance.

Temporary on-street parking areas set up for major events and charging per visit are excluded from the free-stay policy.

Q: What if I stay for 16 minutes? Do I pay only for the extra minute?

No. Once you exceed 15 minutes, the whole stay becomes chargeable, including the first 15 minutes.

Charges are calculated in blocks:

1. Smart parking areas, which use cameras or sensors to record stays, charge in 15-minute blocks.

2. Attendant-operated areas charge in 30-minute blocks.

An incomplete block is rounded up to a full one.

For example, a 16-minute daytime stay at a smart parking area is billed as 30 minutes: two 15-minute blocks. You do not receive 15 free minutes followed by one paid minute.

At an attendant-operated area, the 30-minute billing interval does not extend the free-stay limit. That limit is still 15 minutes.

Q: How can I check whether I have any free stays left?

Check your vehicle's daily usage through the official Shanghai Parking app, its WeChat or Alipay mini programs, or the Shanghai Parking section within Suishenban, the city's public services platform.

You can also ask an on-site parking attendant to check.

Q: What are the four charging zones?

The applicable rate depends on the parking area's location:

1. Zone 1: Designated key areas inside the Inner Ring Road.

2. Zone 2: Other areas inside the Inner Ring Road.

3. Zone 3: Areas between the Inner and Outer Ring roads, plus four designated urban areas and five new towns outside the Outer Ring Road.

4. Zone 4: Remaining areas outside the Outer Ring Road.

Being outside the Outer Ring Road does not automatically mean the lowest rate applies. Check the zone and tariff displayed at the parking location.