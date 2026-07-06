[ChinaMaxxing] The Solar Term We Are Having Now is Called Xiaoshu

Xiaoshu (小暑, xiǎoshǔ), or Minor Heat, is the 11th of the 24 solar terms and marks the point when summer heat begins building toward its annual peak, though the worst is still a few weeks off.

The name translates literally to "small heat" – a warning shot before Major Heat (大暑, dàshǔ) arrives later this month.

What It Feels Like Right Now

This year, Minor Heat falls on Tuesday, July 7. The city's typically still wrapping up its plum rains (梅雨, méiyǔ) period around now, so expect the last of the sticky, unpredictable thunderstorms before the rain tapers off and the heat settles in properly.

You'll notice it most in the mornings: the kind of heat that has you sweating before you've left the apartment, with the air feeling like it's already been used once.

Cicadas, if they haven't already, will be in full chorus by now – that constant background hum that becomes so familiar that you stop registering it until it's gone in autumn.