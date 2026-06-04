[Chinamaxxing] The Weather We're Having Now Is Called Mang Zhong

By the time Mang Zhong (芒种, mángzhòng) arrives in early June, Shanghai is already behaving like full-on summer, even if the calendar is still catching up.

Mang Zhong, commonly translated as "Grain in Ear," is the ninth of the 24 solar terms and the third of summer. The name refers to grains like wheat and barley that are ready for harvest, while crops like rice are being planted at the same time. Traditionally, this was one of the busiest and most physically demanding moments of the agricultural calendar.

What It Feels Like Right Now

Mang Zhong typically falls between June 5 and 7 (this year, on the fifth). For Shanghai and the wider Yangtze River Delta, it also marks the start of plum rains (梅雨, méiyǔ) – named for the green plums ripening at the same time. What follows is weeks of overcast skies and persistent humidity.

Rainstorms arrive suddenly and leave just as quickly. The city smells faintly of wet leaves, river water, and overripe fruit. The plane trees are at maximum leaf density now. Morning walks are still manageable before 9am or so. This is also the time of year when restaurants and malls start to get aggro with their air conditioning.