[Hai Streets] Huaihai Road: Where Shopping Blends Art, Culture and Lifestyle

Hai Streets is our semi-regular column on Shanghai's great commercial arteries. From Nanjing Road East's blend of heritage storefronts and pop-culture malls to Huaihai Road's luxe lanes and Hongqiao area's international cultural diversity hubs, we explore how Shanghai's commercial hubs drive billions in sales and shape the city's identity – where commerce, culture and history collide in neon, nostalgia and non-stop foot traffic.

Huaihai Road Middle shows Shanghai at its most stylish. Fashion flagships, creative lifestyle stores, art-filled malls and cultural landmarks are packed close together, making every few steps feel different from the last. Along the way, you will move between immersive toy worlds, experimental concept spaces, refined Chinese design houses, and international trend brands.

Start Point: Looknow Park A former red-brick building reborn as a multi-brand lifestyle center, Looknow Park blends vintage industrial style with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Xiangyang Park. Browse home décor, candles, books and fashion across three airy floors, or take a coffee break in the plusone café while soaking in the greenery framed like living art. Address: 1008 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路1008号

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 1: Musinsa Standard Often called the "Korean Uniqlo," Musinsa Standard has chosen Huaihai Road for its overseas flagship, bringing South Korea's largest fashion platform into Shanghai's core retail district. Backed by a strategic partnership with Anta, the brand combines strong online influence with a growing offline presence. The store focuses on affordable, everyday casualwear, while Musinsa's broader retail concept also introduces a mix of Korean, Chinese and international trend labels, showing how Korean fashion is adapting to the local market rather than simply exporting a single style. Address: 918 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路918号



Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 2: Uniqlo Global Flagship Here, sustainability meets craftsmanship. This flagship is home to China's first RE.Uniqlo Studio, offering repair, remake, and sashiko embroidery services. Every "reborn" piece is unique, as clothing becomes memory rather than fast fashion. Address: 1F-5F, 887 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路887号1-5楼

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 3: Dearyou Zakka Shop A dreamy Japanese-style lifestyle shop with glass-box architecture. Handmade fabric brooches, ceramic bowls and charming cat-themed tableware make this a perfect place for delicate gifts. The new branch sits directly opposite UNIQLO for easy hopping. Address: 131-3 Maoming Rd S. 茂名南路131-3

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 4: Haus Nowhere Shanghai Only 130 meters long, yet arguably the hottest fashion corridor in Shanghai. Spread over four floors, this concept space fuses art installations, Nudake desserts, Tamburins fragrance, and ever-changing pop-ups, while surreal robot faces guarantee your camera roll will be full. Address: 798-812 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路798-812号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 5: Songmont Flagship Store This Chinese designer bag brand turns retail into meditation. Inspired by "northern valleys", the store features sculpted wood, stone textures and a poetic pine tree centerpiece. Upstairs, a VIP atelier allows you to customize your own leather bag in a tranquil setting. Address: 817-819 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路817-819号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 6: Niko and… Global Flagship The world's largest Niko and… store occupies three full floors: women's fashion and café on 1F, menswear and home goods on 2F, and a six-restaurant food hub on 3F. Practical, friendly and irresistibly fun. Address: 775 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路775号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 7: Muji Huaihai 755 Muji's largest mainland flagship brings together minimalist design and everyday lifestyle services in one calm, well-organized space. Spread across multiple zones, it invites you to browse practical essentials, flip through titles at MujiBooks, explore the Aroma Labo fragrance workshop, or slow down with a meal at Café&Meal Muji. Everything here reflects the brand's focus on simplicity and quality, offering designs made for real life rather than passing trends. Address: 775 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路775号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 8: House of H&M A striking red building at the intersection of Huaihai and Sinan roads, this is China's first H&M Brand Experience Center. Five floors combine fashion, a flower shop, H&M Home, an art exhibition space and the first H&M Café in China. Address: 649 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路649号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 9: Farmer Bob Global Flagship Stepping into Farmer Bob feels like walking into a surreal wheat-field world. Instead of standard shelves, you are surrounded by floating furniture, moss-covered rocks and sculptural installations that blur the line between retail and art. The brand has turned its signature "wheat field" concept into a fully immersive space for trendy toys, where collecting becomes a visual and sensory experience. Address: 627 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路627号

Stop 10: TX Huaihai Youth Energy Center This five-story mall is built like a stage for youth style, where shopping, culture and social life blend into one constantly changing scene. Spread across five floors, the mall brings together trend brands, pop-up stores and cross-industry collaborations, including flagship concepts such as Vans Boutique and Innersect. It has also emerged as a gateway for Korean trend brands such as minjiena, Lazyz and Fancy Club, introducing their celebrity-favored styles to Shanghai's fashion scene. Address: 523 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路523号

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 11: Masonprince Flagship A fashion store disguised as an art exhibition. Fake flames rise through glass walls, while inside you'll find swimming-pool fountains, giant snow boots and hyper-real wax figures. Shopping here feels like wandering through a movie set. Address: 530 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路530号

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Stop 12: Xintiandi Xintiandi is one of Shanghai's strongest fashion hubs, bringing together more than a thousand global and local brands across the area. Flagships such as i.t blue block, along with multi-brand stores like ALTER, STUDIOUS and Looknow, have shaped a diverse buyer-store ecosystem that caters to shoppers seeking individuality and new trends. It is also expanding rapidly in sports and lifestyle retail, with brands such as Descente, Lululemon and On Running joined by arrivals including Salomon, Kolon Sport and Fila. At the same time, Xintiandi continues to support Chinese designers like Uma Wang and M-essential, making it a place where international trends and local creativity develop side by side. Address: Xintiandi Plaza: 333 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路333号 Xintiandi Style I: No. 7, Lane 123, Xingye Rd 兴业路123弄7号 Xintiandi Style II: Lane 245, Madang Rd 马当路245弄 Xintiandi Dongtaili: 111 Ji'an Rd 吉安路111号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 13: K11 K11 is where shopping turns into a gallery experience. As one of the earliest "art + retail" pioneers in Shanghai, it weaves art, culture, nature and lifestyle into a single walkable world. Even if newer malls feel shinier, K11 still wins on atmosphere: you'll notice art pieces tucked into corners, signature scents drifting through the space, and architectural details designed for wandering and pausing. Address: 300 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路300号

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 14: Hong Kong Plaza This is Huaihai Road's "odd one out," the only mall that actually spans across Huaihai Road, split into north and south sections and linked by a skybridge. The bridge is a little hidden gem: it's one of the most fun overhead viewpoints for street shots with Huaihai's constant flow below. If you're an iPhone fan, this is also where you'll spot the Apple Store facing the street, which is one of the area's most recognizable storefronts. Address: 282-283 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路282-283号

Credit: Imaginechina

Credit: Imaginechina

Stop 15: Shang Xia Shang Xia is a Chinese high-end lifestyle brand jointly founded by Hermès and Chinese designer Jiang Qiong'er, and its Huaihai Road "Home" feels like a quiet cultural retreat from the busy street. Housed in a refined red-brick villa, the space blends contemporary design with traditional Chinese craftsmanship, presenting homeware, tea sets, furniture, fragrance, clothing and accessories in a calm, gallery-like setting. The brand's signature use of color, light and texture creates a modern expression of Eastern aesthetics, making this stop a refreshing contrast to the louder fashion flagships nearby. Address: 233 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路233号

Credit: Ti Gong

End Point: Lane Crawford End your Huaihai exploration at Lane Crawford, a name synonymous with luxury since 1850 and now home to Shanghai's only branch of this iconic Hong Kong department store. Step inside and the mood shifts instantly; instead of rigid counters, designer treasures are arranged on open shelves like a carefully edited fashion gallery. From beauty and accessories to ready-to-wear, menswear and refined home pieces, every floor feels curated rather than commercial, turning shopping into a final moment of discovery before you leave Huaihai Road behind. Address: 99 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路99号