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Shanghai

Make it _____: Shanghai in Your Own Words

by Wang Yu
June 17, 2026
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If you describe Shanghai in just one word, what would it be?

Opportunity? energy? openness? vibrancy?

Or a spirit that never stops moving forward?

Shanghai has never tried to define anyone.

Instead, it allows everyone to find their own rhythm, space, and sense of belonging.

As international flight routes resume, visa policies become more accessible, and Shanghai continues to enhance its business environment, the city is attracting more and more people from around the world to visit, work, start businesses, and live here.

Today, a city is no longer just something to be observed – it has become an open space shaped by everyone who lives in it. Its meaning is no longer defined by a single narrative but continuously co-created by many voices.

That's why we're inviting you to join a global co-creation project and tell Shanghai's story through your own lens.

Whether you've visited Shanghai, live and work here, or simply follow the city from afar, we invite you to contribute in any way you choose – a word, a sentence, a photo, a video, or any creative expression that answers one simple question:





5 Photos  |  View Slide Show

How would you define Shanghai?

Make It _____.

Every "Make It" is a new way of naming Shanghai.

Every "Make It" reveals a unique perspective on the city.

And every "Make It" opens up new possibilities.

Bring your imagination.

Bring your creativity.

Bring your voice.

There are countless ways to experience Shanghai – and each one matters.

Make It Shanghai. Make It Yours.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Shanghai
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