Shanghai Wild Animal Park's 'Night Safari' is Back for the Summer

Forget the sweltering daytime heat – Shanghai Wild Animal Park has reopened its famous Night Park for summer. After sunset, the park becomes a magical place where visitors can see a rare, immersive glimpse into the secret after-dark lives of the animals. Whether you want a nighttime safari, a kid-friendly scavenger hunt, or a romantic lakeside light show, here's how to maximize your evening visit.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Night Safari: Meet the Predators This is China's only midnight drive-through predator experience and the park's showpiece. A special feeding bus takes visitors deep inside the beast's cage. Under the cover of twilight, you will get an up-close look at majestic animals as they patrol their territories and exhibit their natural, highly alert hunting instincts.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Water Exploration: A Sunset Cruise Hop on a boat just before dusk for a sunset cruise. As the golden hour hits the lake, you will be joined by swimming swans. Keep an eye out for golden monkeys swinging through the trees, capuchin monkeys hopping on board to interact, and hippos taking a relaxing evening soak in the gentle twilight.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Nocturnal Encounters The pedestrian zones come alive after dark. This is your chance to see nocturnal animals at their most active. Spot busy raccoon families foraging, energetic kangaroos, and wide-awake ring-tailed lemurs. Interactive exhibits stay open late, meaning you can even stop by to give the giraffes a midnight snack!

Credit: Ti Gong

Fantasy Light Shows & Circus Acts The park lights up at 7:30pm with immersive displays like the "Firefly Galaxy" and a lively night procession. A stunning light and music show over Swan Lake turns the water and islands into a starry, forest-like dreamscape for the main event. The International Circus Theater now offers late-afternoon world-class acrobatics to kick off your evening.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Moonlight Tracking Plan" Scavenger Hunt Nighttime educational programs in the park are perfect for families and young explorers. With a treasure map, youngsters can track down Siberian tigers and raccoons. Collect all the hidden clues and stamps across the park to earn an exclusive commemorative badge.

Credit: Ti Gong