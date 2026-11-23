Shanghai has plenty of places to eat. That doesn't settle where to go or whether you'll go back. Which places earn a return visit? What makes eating out harder than it should be? Tell us where you eat, how you find new places and what you would change. This survey takes about 8 to 10 minutes. Your answers will help City News Service and the Shanghai Information Office understand residents' experiences. This is the second installment in our series, The City Asks. Here is the first one we did, in case you missed it. Survey responses are anonymous and reported only as combined results. You can skip optional questions or stop at any time. Click here to start.

Amazing. You're Done. THANK YOU! Thanks for sharing your experience. Your feedback will help build a clearer picture of how Shanghai residents eat, drink and shop for food. NOW FOR THE PRIZES Prize #1 A Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Réserve Value 599 Yuan

Ziko Cellar is a WeChat community for people passionate about wine: 8,000 members and counting. Started by two French friends in 2017, it brings a new wine discovery to the community every day, from French classics to new-wave Chinese wines, all at members-only flash sale prices. A personal sommelier is on hand to surprise you with his favourites, and there are occasional winemaker dinners and community tastings too. Add Ziko on WeChat via the QR code to join.

Prize #2 500 Yuan Voucher for Morena by Azul

Eduardo Vargas, yet another titan of Shanghai's long-time expat restaurateurs. Originally from Peru, Eduardo made a name for himself with the Azul brand on Dongping Road many years ago. Now, his empire has expanded to include Azul Italiano and Morena, his newest flagship. Eduardo's dining options have been beloved by expats for two decades. Along with Craig, these two giants have built a legacy that has lasted through thick and thin. We covered a bit of his story here.

Prize #3: A Voucher for Dinner at Tabani for 300 Yuan

Tabani Bar & Bistro is a cozy Slavic-fusion spot near Hengshan Rd, known for traditional sweet and savory pancakes, hearty borscht and solyanka, and standout cocktails. Owner Ania Kasatkina has created a homey yet sophisticated space where guests can enjoy dishes such as draniki with smoked salmon, beetroot and salo canapés, and apple-filled Charlotte's pie.

Prize #4: A Voucher for Dinner at Kosmos for 300 Yuan