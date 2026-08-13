[Hai Guide] A Field Guide to Chinese Tea, for the Scam-Wary

Credit: Imaginechina

Ask most foreigners in Shanghai what they know about it and they'll probably mention the tea scam before they mention Longjing or Tieguanyin. That's a shame because behind that well-known tourist con lies a tradition shaped by thousands of years of cultivation, refined through generations of obsessive connoisseurship. Entire books have been written about a single mountain, a single harvest, a single cultivar.

There's a lot to know about tea, but fortunately, there is a system to it. This guide is a practical introduction to the basics: enough to help you make sense of the major categories and begin exploring on your own.

Part I: The Foundation – How Chinese Tea Is Classified All tea comes from the same plant, Camellia sinensis. What distinguishes one tea from another is process: how long the leaves are exposed to air after picking, whether they are heated to stop oxidation, how they are rolled, compressed, or dried. Five words to know: Withered Bruised Oxidized Fired Aged The entire classification system flows from these processes. Such are the differences in tea that there are even visual cues to identify them.

The Six Major Categories of Chinese Tea 1. Green Tea: The Baseline

The most widely consumed tea in China, and the most misunderstood abroad. Green tea is heated early – either pan-fired in a wok or steamed – to halt oxidation almost immediately, preserving a fresh, clean character. Abroad, stale supermarket versions have given it an undeserved reputation for bitterness. Good green tea is not bitter. It is bright and alive. Famous Varieties: Longjing (Dragon Well) from Hangzhou's West Lake and Biluochun from Suzhou; either makes an excellent starting point for beginners. 2. White Tea: The Minimalist

White tea is all about minimal intervention: leaves are simply withered and dried. The result is soft, subtle, and sometimes faintly floral. White tea also ages beautifully – a well-stored five-year-old white tea develops warmth and depth that can rival far more labor-intensive categories. Famous Varietals: Baihao Yinzhen (Silver Needle) is the crown jewel – delicate and expensive. Baimudan (White Peony), made with buds and young leaves, is more accessible and a better first buy. 3. Yellow Tea: The Forgotten Middle Child

Most people, even in China, have never encountered yellow tea. Its production is limited, the process is labor-intensive, and few producers bother. Yellow tea undergoes a brief "sealing" step after firing that gently mellows any sharp edges, producing a flavor that sits between green and white: rounder, softer, with a faint sweetness that makes it immediately approachable. Famous Varietals: If you come across Junshan Yinzhen or Huoshan Huangya at a reputable shop, it's worth ordering simply for the novelty. 4. Oolong: The Connoisseur's Playground

Partially oxidized – anywhere from 15% to 85% depending on the style – oolong spans a wider range of flavors than any other category. Ranging from light and floral to dark and heavily roasted, it is less a single type of tea than a landscape. As such, oolong is often the category where casual tea drinking turns into a full-fledged hobby. Famous Varietals: Tieguanyin from Anxi represents the lighter end: floral, creamy, forgiving. The Wuyi Rock Oolongs of Fujian represent the darker end: roasted, complex, with a mineral depth that persists across many infusions. Da Hong Pao (Big Red Robe) is one of the most famous – capable of ten or more steepings, each one different. A medium-roast Tieguanyin is a good starting point for newbies. 5. Black/Red Tea: China's Export Classic

In English, it's referred to as black tea, but China calls it red tea (红茶, hongcha), named for the amber color of the brewed liquid, not the leaf. Fully oxidized, and generally smoother and more nuanced than the Assam-style breakfast teas of Western tea traditions. Famous Varietals: Keemun (also known as Qimen) from Anhui is a classic: refined, slightly complex, with a wine-like depth. Dian Hong from Yunnan is fuller-bodied and usually more approachable for first-time drinkers – malty, sweet, and often exhibiting notes of cocoa. 6. Dark (Fermented) Tea: The Living Tea

Produced primarily in Yunnan Province, pu-erh undergoes microbial fermentation and aging that can continue for years or even decades. In that sense, it behaves less like a conventional tea and more like a living product. There are two major styles. Raw (生, sheng) pu-erh ages naturally over time, gradually transforming from sharp and astringent into something deeper, earthy, and more complex. Ripe (熟, shu) pu-erh undergoes an accelerated fermentation process and is available immediately, yielding a dark, woody, smooth profile many people associate with aged tea. Part II: How to Taste Tea Perhaps a quicker way to understand tea is to stop thinking about "tea flavor" and start thinking about aromas. Tea tasting works similarly to wine: much of the complexity is in the nose, and the vocabulary is borrowed from the natural world.

Before you drink, inhale. Then inhale again after the first sip. Try to notice what lingers once you've swallowed – that's the finish, and it's where a great tea distinguishes itself. A note on bitterness in tea: a slight, soft bitterness in early steeps is normal, and considered part of the complexity. What matters is whether it converts to sweetness as it fades. If it does, that's quality. If it just sits there, your water was likely too hot or your leaves steeped too long.

Here's a rough flavor map by category: Green Tea Chestnut, sweet grass, fresh hay, steamed greens, bean sprouts, clean minerality. White Tea Honeydew, white peach, soft florals, hay. In aged examples, dried apricot, light caramel, dried jujube, sandalwood. Yellow Tea Sweet corn, mild grain, light floral, toasted cereal. Oolong Lighter styles: orchid, cream, stone fruit, honey. Heavier, roasted styles: almonds, caramel, cacao, minerality, roasted coffee, charcoal roast. Black/Red Tea Dried fruit, malt, honey, cocoa, toasted bread, caramel. Softer and sweeter than Indian-style black teas. Dark Tea/Pu-erh Forest floor, wet earth, aged wood, dried fruit, leather, mushroom, camphor. Can be a bit polarizing at first. Like durian, your first taste elicits a lot of brow-furrowing and "whys", until one day, you find yourself captivated by the funk and actively seeking out teas that smell faintly haunted."

Part III: Why Tea From Different Regions Tastes Different Much of it comes down to terroir – the idea that soil, altitude, climate, and elements of the microenvironment impart distinctive flavors to the leaf. Two teas from the same cultivar, processed identically, grown even 20 kilometers apart, can taste meaningfully different. Beyond geography, terroir in tea also encompasses season (first flush spring teas are typically the most prized), altitude, cultivar, and roasting style. The more tea you drink, the more these differences start to reveal themselves.

Some celebrated tea-cultivating regions in China include: Hangzhou, Zhejiang – Longjing Acidic, well-drained soil and a temperate microclimate around West Lake produce green tea of incredible clarity. The terroir results in a toasty sweetness and buttery finish – qualities that can't be replicated elsewhere, which is why so much fake Longjing circulates. Wuyi Mountains, Fujian – Rock Oolong The red-sandstone rocky terrain produces oolongs with a darker, mineral-driven character known as "rock rhyme" (岩韵, yanyun). They're roasted, stony, and built for multiple steepings. Anxi, Fujian – Tieguanyin Lower altitude and higher humidity yield oolongs with floral and creamy notes rather than mineral and roasted.

Yunnan – Pu-erh and Dian Hong The biodiversity of the soil and the specific microbial ecology of the region give pu-erh its complexity and its capacity to age. Yunnan is also known for having ancient tea trees growing in high-altitude subtropical forests, some hundreds of years old. Huangshan, Anhui – Mao Feng and Keemun Misty mountain altitude produces some of China's most delicate greens, as well as Keemun black tea's distinctive depth and subtle smokiness – qualities shaped by both environment and processing tradition. Part IV: The Basics of Brewing Tea

In Chinese tea culture, gongfu (工夫) is a method of brewing tea involving small pots, a high leaf-to-water ratio, multiple short infusions, a bit more intention and sense of ceremony behind the process. It is worth learning eventually, but for now, four variables are all you need to keep in mind: 1. Vessel: The best place to start is by using a gaiwan (盖碗). It's more or less a lidded bowl – it's versatile, works for any tea, and is easy to find. Yixing clay pots are for later, once you know what you're doing and which teas you love. 2. Water temperature: This matters more than anything else. Boiling water on a delicate green or white tea scorches the leaves. It's best to ask the seller for instructions on your specific tea(s), but the rule of thumb is: green and white teas at 75–80°C; oolongs at 85-90°C; black and dark teas at a full boil. If you haven't got a thermometer handy, let boiling water sit for three minutes before pouring.

3. Leaf quantity: Again, best to ask your shop or seller for specifics – but generally, for a 150ml gaiwan, 5–7 grams is a reasonable starting point. It's better to adjust steeping time before adjusting leaf quantity. 4. Steeping time: Shorter is usually better. Most Chinese teas are designed to be steeped multiple times in quick rounds rather than left sitting for several minutes. In gongfu-style brewing, early infusions are often as short as 15–30 seconds. When in doubt, err on the side of shorter – you can always go back in for another steep.

Part V: A Primer on Social Drinking Like any long-standing social ritual, tea comes with its own choreography. The finger-tap: When someone pours for you, tap two or three fingers (usually the index and middle) lightly on the table near your cup. It's a gesture of thanks dating to a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) story about the Emperor Qianlong traveling incognito. You don't need the backstory. Just do the tap. Pour for others first: At a shared table, fill others' cups before refilling your own.

The host controls the pace: In a gongfu-style session, the person brewing usually dictates timing and flow. Let them pour; don't grab the kettle unless invited. Smell the lid or cup: In more traditional tea settings, people will often smell the lid of the gaiwan or the empty cup after drinking to catch lingering aromas. It can feel theatrical at first. Then you realize it actually works. Expect to stay awhile: In traditional tea settings, the same leaves are brewed multiple times, with each steep tasting slightly different. A proper tea session unfolds gradually; this is not a chug-and-go situation. Part VI: Pointers on Buying Tea

Ignore the grading language: In the world of Chinese tea, "premium" and "special grade" carry no regulated meaning. What matters is provenance – the region, the cultivar, the harvest season, and how the tea was processed. Ask about the harvest date: Good vendors will know exactly when a tea was picked. First flush spring teas, harvested before the Qingming Festival in early April, command the highest prices and generally justify them. Buy from specialists, not supermarkets: Taste before you commit. Any reputable tea vendor will let you sample before purchasing – and if they won't, find a different vendor. Start small: Don't buy half a kilo of anything your first time out. Tea is sensitive to freshness and storage, and your own tastes will evolve quickly, so it's better to buy enough for a few sessions, not a six-month commitment.

Expensive doesn't automatically mean better: Some teas are genuinely expensive because they are extraordinary. Others are expensive because they are rare, beautifully packaged, or socially prestigious. Price and pleasure are not always the same thing. Smell the dry leaves first: Even beginners can usually tell the difference between tea that smells vivid and alive versus tea that smells dusty, flat, or like cardboard. Ask the seller what they drink: One reliable strategy is to ask the vendor what they themselves drink regularly. The answer is often more interesting than whatever they're trying hardest to sell you. And don't panic if you don't "get" a famous tea immediately: tea preferences are deeply personal, and some categories – especially pu-erh – tend to grow on people gradually.