[Hangouts] The Now Fully Fleshed-Out Alleys of Jiaozhou Road

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Jiaozhou Road is one of those areas in Shanghai that you've either never heard about before or keep coming back to. As with many cool neighborhoods in Shanghai, you have to know which narrow alley to turn into in order to find it. Usually, if you enter "Lane 273, Jiaozhou Road" into your Maps application, you should arrive at the main entrance. But another way to find your way inside is by following the route to JUNTO bar. The whole area positions itself as a creative park. A former textile factory transformed into an artistic hidden gem, with industrial staircases, hip pop-up events, and graffiti by famous artists like Neckface. Beer tasting nights, cycling clubs, and niche clothing stores – you can find it all there.



The industrial vibes

Inside the Xiansuo

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So, where should you start? Well, for starters, as of now and until October 8th, there is a unique exhibition, "The Echo of Destruction," held by ARCHIVIST Market, a creative aesthetic collective that brings together art and fashion through experimental space curation. For any fashion enthusiast, this exhibit is a MUST SEE. Multiple creations by arguably one of the most important designers of our generation, Comme des Garçons, are being featured alongside a carefully selected collection of archive-grade fashion, books, and art objects for sale on the second floor. It's one of the most interesting vintage offerings I've come across in Shanghai. And we've done a whole piece on where to shop vintage already, so check it out if you're interested.



Entrance to Archivist Market Credit: Brandon McGhee



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I really encourage you to go the second floor and look at the clothing. Even if you don't plan to buy something, I think it's still very interesting to look and touch archival grade (very rare and unique), especially from designers like Raf Simons, John Galliano and Jil Sander.













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Xiansuo is a pretty famous spot, especially among local bloggers. It is a massive concrete building, a former textile factory transformed into a minimalist, urban creative hub. The first two floors are mostly open to the public, with some stores and cafes occupying the space. The spiral staircase, huge plants, and natural sunlight create a perfect spot to take photos. The upper floors are mostly for business use, usually housing creative agencies, so there is not much to see there. But there is a rooftop with a great view of the Jing'an neighborhood.



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A must-visit pop-up in the area for any book lover is the Phaidon bookstore. I'm a sucker for finding a beautiful coffee table book, whether it's about 101 French cake recipes or the importance of Korean pottery in modern society – they have them all. Located inside the famous Xiansuo building, the space is draped in white curtains; the whole room feels like a giant, lit-from-within display. Besides aesthetically pleasing books, there are a bunch of other little things, like perfume, candles, and even incense. Speaking of perfume, they had this scent by Blackpaw, a popular Chinese brand, that smells like black milk tea deliciousness, so I might come back there just to grab it later.



Phaidon Bookstore entrance Credit: Brandon McGhee















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Credit: Brandon McGhee

To the opposite side of the Phaidon store, inside Xiansuo, there is a very unique store called CHORD. The store collects fashion, jewelry, and home decor, mostly from Japanese brands and designers. If you're interested in Japanese-style minimalist design, high-quality natural fabrics, and solid colors, you should find a lot to your liking. Besides that, CHORD features unique jewelry pieces by local and Japanese independent designers. But what I found most interesting was their home decor and goods collection. The lamps made out of real bread and a centuries-old home cleaning supplies brand were my personal highlights. They also have a separate pop-up next to the Phaidon store where they sell high-quality socks and other little knitted goods. And their store is online on Taobao for easier access.





Credit: Brandon McGhee



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The bread lamps Credit: Brandon McGhee



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A cool trend that has been growing rapidly, which I've noticed, is the rise of healthy clubs. Whether it's running clubs, Pilates groups, or healthy drink spots, it is a good thing that both young and old Shanghainese are engaging in good-for-your-body activities. In case you're interested in cycling and socializing with like-minded people, there is a cycling club right next to Xiansuo, Pas Normal Studios. Or, if you're just looking to get some brand-new bicycle attire and have a cup of coffee, come check it out.



Credit: Brandon McGhee





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A very suitable brand to be present in that area is Freitag. Their industrial, upcycling aesthetic blends seamlessly with the post-modern, minimalist ambiance of Jiaozhou Park. If you're unaware, Freitag is an iconic Swiss brand, earning its name with its waterproof bags and accessories made from upcycled truck tarps, discarded bicycle inner tubes, and used car seat belts. For people who enjoy more environmentally conscious consumerism, Freitag is a good choice, as they operate on a circular economy philosophy, meaning you can get your product fixed or swapped in case of damage. Plus, their messenger bags are a pretty hot item right now in Shanghai, so not only can you be environmentally friendly, but also stylish.



Follow the yellow metal stairs for Freitag Credit: Brandon McGhee 1 Photo | View Slide Show



Credit: Brandon McGhee







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If you're more into contemporary fashion brands, Park Mall is worth checking out. First of all, it's huge. There are three and a half floors of items to browse over, from jeans and sunglasses to rare embroidered sweaters. Notable brands to check out are Kartik Research, Paloma Wool and Loewe (their sunglasses). The prices are pretty high, but so is the quality and variety; and just like any other stylish store in Shanghai, there is a coffee corner, Coffee Shed. Moreover, besides coffee and apparel, Park Mall features a full on little groceries corner, with a very hispster, organic vibe, if you know what I mean.









Credit: Brandon McGhee





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Now, after you do all of your shopping, it is time to eat. Bastard (yes) and Rac (also yes). Bastard is what you would call a modern Chinese fusion restaurant. Their top sellers are mackerel spring rolls, Shiro mapo tofu, and skinless chicken. Plus, there is a big and diverse list of wines and spirits, so I'd personally recommend coming there for dinner. Rac Allee is a French cuisine restaurant. Their signature dish is the wheat galettes: crispy crust, delicious fillings, and very Instagrammable. Unlike Bastard, I'd say Rac is best for a boozy brunch with the girlies. There is a huge terrace, brunch combos, coffee, and, of course, an extensive bar menu. The whole place is just beautiful to sit around and watch the sunset, so it's my personal recommendation for a place to eat at Lane 273, Jiaozhou Road.

Honorable mention: Junto. If you are just looking for a place to try different craft beers, that is the place for you.