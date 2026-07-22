Stroll Through Shanghai's Maritime History and Modern Art at Chuantai Park

Shanghai's newest waterfront hideaway is breathing new life into its industrial past. Tucked away on Fuxing Island in Yangpu District, Chuantai Park has transformed a former shipyard into a public art space where riverside views and cafés come together for an unforgettable half-day escape. Located at 136 Gongqing Road on the former site of Zhonghua Shipyard, the park preserves its original slipways, factory buildings and more than 20 cranes, offering a fascinating glimpse into the city's shipbuilding heritage.

Credit: Ti Gong

The park's most notable sights are the steel cranes along the Huangpu River. These cranes allow tourists to see Shanghai's shipbuilding heritage and former splendor. The industrial structures contrast with colorful flowers and watercolor-like art installations. Greenery and delicate blooms seem to creep through the steel jungle, softening the industrial landscape and suggesting a quiet resurgence of life. Walk the riverside boardwalk to photograph the slipways and cranes. Visitors can sit at cafés and enjoy the greenery among industrial structures or pose under colorful art works for film-like photos. The former Great China Shipbuilding Machinery Factory is now Fuxing Hall. Its red-brick walls, antique steel-framed windows, and exposed timber roof structure have all been restored, keeping the factory's original character. The area, which was once used for shipbuilding, now holds exhibitions and events and serves as a meeting place for young entrepreneurs to exchange ideas.

The many colors of Chuantai Park. Credit: Ti Gong



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Several works exhibited during the Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 have also brought new functions and visual elements to the former industrial site. At the former No. 1 pier, Wood Park, a deck-themed skatepark, uses reclaimed timber to form bowls and wave-shaped ramps inspired by the curves of a ship's hull below the waterline. Skateboarding enthusiasts can enjoy the riverside breeze while skating under the shadow of old cranes. "Mount Bazaar," another work exhibited during the Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025, combines a sloping market, a mountain-like structure and an open-air viewing platform overlooking the Huangpu River. "The Day of Launching" pays tribute to the many ships once launched into the water here. Its tilted stainless-steel mirror resembles a periscope, reflecting the cranes, river and former shipyard. The view is particularly beautiful around sunset.

The industrial legacy of Chuantai Park. Credit: Ti Gong

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Rest at Chuantai CAFE at the park entrance. The café overlooks flowers and the waterfront from a disused shipyard. Stop at GBOX, a small coffee and cultural products station, or Qingyixuan Café, where robots bring food for a unique dining experience.

Credit: Ti Gong

Take Metro Line 12 to Fuxing Island Station and exit from Exit 2. The main entrance to Fuxing Island Chuantai Park is directly across the road. Please note that the park is closed on Mondays. It operates from 10am to 7pm from Tuesday through Friday and from 9am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays.