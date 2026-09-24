[Try This] Shanghai Bakery Pairs Stinky Tofu With Pork in a Mooncake

Try This is our semi-regular dispatch from the front lines of urban curiosity. We poke our heads into the new, the weird, and the quietly cool things happening around the city – then report back, so you don't have to pretend you already knew. Sometimes it's just us trying stuff and telling you how it went. Sometimes we rope in the people behind it for a quick chat, especially when we're out of our depth. Occasionally, there's a little something in it for you at the end. So maybe stick around.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival falls tomorrow, a century-old Shanghai bakery is testing the limits of a local classic with an unlikely pairing: stinky tofu and pork.

Tai Kang Food, a long-established bakery at 766 Nanjing Rd E., has introduced a "stinky tofu fresh-meat mooncake," combining its traditional savory pork filling with one of China's most divisive foods.

Founded in Jinan, Shandong province, in 1914, Tai Kang moved to Shanghai's Nanjing Road in 1927. The bakery is known for its fresh-meat mooncakes, a Shanghai specialty made with flaky pastry and a juicy pork filling. This year, it has given the classic a pungent twist by adding stinky tofu.

A pungent twist on a Shanghai classic

The mooncake has a crisp, flaky crust encasing pork and stinky tofu. Cut open, it releases the familiar aroma of fermented tofu alongside the richer scent of pastry and meat.

The combination is unapologetically savory. The umami of the pork softens the sharp, fermented flavor of the tofu, creating a contrast that some tasters have found unexpectedly balanced.

The new flavor has prompted plenty of discussion on Xiaohongshu. Some adventurous diners have called the combination surprisingly good, while others have complained that the filling can become slightly sticky because of its moisture.

Whether it is a stroke of culinary inspiration or simply an acquired taste, the mooncake has become one of the season's more unusual food experiments – bringing together two distinctly Shanghai flavors in a pastry that challenges expectations of what a traditional mooncake can be.