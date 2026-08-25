[Try This] We Visited The World's Largest Indoor Ski Resort

One day, I overheard my fiancé mention a huge indoor ski resort called Yaoxue Ice and Snow World, and I instantly knew I had to check it out. How had I lived in Shanghai for three years without knowing there was a place to escape the brutal summer heat? It is a bit of a trek, but we had to see it regardless. What is it? Yaoxue Ice and Snow World is the world's largest indoor ski resort and snow park, standing just a little over an hour outside of Shanghai by car. Here, you can beat the summer heat with activities that used to mean waiting out the winter months. The park spans 98,828.7 square meters (about the size of 12 football fields) and holds the Guinness World Record for its size. The pictures that follow do not do it justice.

Credit: Jenna Knapp

Impressions When you first walk up to the building, you're almost at a loss for words at just how massive this place is, and the attention to detail makes you feel like you've stepped straight into your favorite winter cartoon. They didn't just drop a ski resort somewhere; they built an entire winter wonderland around it. The fun doesn't stop with skiing, either. There's ziplining, rolling down an ice hill inside a giant hamster ball, sledding, super long slides, live shows, an opportunity to propel yourself several stories into the air, and even a snowball fight. The zipline isn't your typical straight shot down a hill; it weaves through a scenic route across the snow park. One downside: the weight limit is 100 kilograms, so if you're on the larger side, this may limit which activities you can do.

Credit: Jenna Knapp

Credit: Jenna Knapp

For actual skiing, Yaoxue offers three professional trails ranging from intermediate to advanced. The best part is that, unlike an outdoor mountain resort, the different slope levels here are clearly marked and sectioned off by red dividers, so you won't accidentally find yourself careening down a black diamond run. The snow itself was surprisingly soft for being human-made, which made the inevitable tumbles a lot less painful.

Credit: Jenna Knapp

The craftsmanship throughout the facility is one for the books, from murals lining the slopes that mimic the northern lights to walls that make you feel like you've wandered into a small ski village. You truly feel transported to a Nordic town without ever leaving China. This place is an absolute must-visit if you're in Shanghai, not just for the concept itself, but because it really is an engineering marvel on a massive scale.

Credit: Jenna Knapp

Amenities There are multiple places inside Yaoxue to grab a quick snack or sit down and have a meal, so you don't need to worry about packing a lunch or leaving the fun to eat. If you are searching for hot chocolate, tea, or coffee, you are in luck because the Pow Pow cafe, when you first walk into the building, has a great selection of all three. There are lockers for your belongings available for 45 yuan; they also provide fun stuffed animal cushions for your behind, elbows, and knees, ranging from 20 yuan to 100 yuan for the complete set. Pro-Tips Gloves are an additional charge of 178 yuan to rent, so you'll want to bring your own or preorder some on Taobao, since you'll need them. A long-sleeved shirt under your snow gear helps too; it's very cold inside. Hit the slopes on a weekday if you can, especially if you're new to snow sports (and rent the complete set of pads). During the week, the lines are minimal to non-existent, so you can easily experience the attractions without the wait. You typically spend a lot of time falling in the snow, and it's usually more fun to do that without the audience.

Credit: Jenna Knapp

How to Get There So, this place is definitely a day trip to Lingang, so you'll want to plan ahead. Metro: The easiest and cheapest option with no traffic. Takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes from the center of Shanghai and costs 10 yuan. Take Metro Line 16 to Lingang Avenue and take exit 3. It'll then be a nice 15-minute walk to the venue.



Credit: Jenna Knapp

Bus

There are bus options, but they take a while. Find these in Amap. By Car Taking a Didi takes surprisingly a little longer than the metro without traffic, and... if there is traffic, then... just take the metro. Around 1 hour and 30 minutes, and using the Economy option, it's around 220 yuan.



Credit: Jenna Knapp