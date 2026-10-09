[Weekend Escape] 4 Hours from SH The Best Food & Drink in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City's food scene sees everything from bustling street food culture replete with diverse regional Vietnamese flavors to an emerging contemporary fine-dining scene. It is a culinary melting pot, reflecting historical influences from China, Cambodia, France, and the US, culminating in a distinctly southern-style Vietnamese cuisine that bridges sweetness, abundant use of fresh herbs, and colorful presentation.

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Ho Chi Minh City acts as a gastronomic hub, incorporating dishes from all over Vietnam, including northern-style phở and central Vietnamese bún bò Huế. Local specialties such as cơm tấm (broken rice), bánh xèo (crispy pancakes), and phở (Vietnamese noodle soup) have shaped the city's distinct style.

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Street food is the true "soul" of the city's culture. Seemingly every corner transforms into an impromptu food hotspot, with portable stalls, small plastic stools, and motorbikes abounding. This is where locals and tourists alike find authentic, affordable and appealing meals at all hours. Here is a guide to the best bites in the city and where to find them. Bun Thit Nuong (Vermicelli Noodle Salad) Bun thit nuong is cold rice vermicelli noodles topped with marinated and grilled pork (thit nuong) and crispy fried egg rolls (cha gio). It's garnished with a bouquet of fresh herbs (like mint and cilantro), vegetables (such as lettuce and cucumber), pickled carrots, and crunchy peanuts, and finished by pouring a sweet and tangy fish-sauce-based dipping sauce called nuoc cham over the top to bring all of the ingredients together.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it Bún Thịt Nướng - Nguyễn Trung Trực: This long-standing streetside food stall has been serving up grilled meats and some of the city's best bun thit nuong cha gio to the hungry masses for over 30 years. The no-frills dining experience, filled with small plastic tables and chairs on the sidewalk near Bến Thành Market, makes it all the more authentic. The noteworthy grilled pork is tender, smoky and flavorful, the egg rolls expertly crispy, and the mix of veggies and herbs always fresh. Pair it with a Vietnamese milky sweet coffee, and you've got a 10/10 meal. 1 Nguyễn Trung Trực, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Chi Thong Bun Thit Nuong: A restaurant serving just one option, its namesake dish, Chi Thong Bun Thit Nuong is a master at crafting bun thit nuong. The humble eatery welcomes diners to try what it deems the best version of this popular plate in the city. 195 Co Giang St, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Bún Thịt Nướng Chị Tuyền: This establishment has been perfecting its signature dish for over four decades and is known for its consistent quality and local charm. Expect a generous portion of bun thit nuong, replete with a wide array of mixed herbs, and a notably seafood-forward nuoc cham sauce. 175c Cô Giang, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Kiều Bảo Barbecue Rice Noodles: This budget-friendly resto serves bun thit nuong in small yet still filling portions. While the meat and spring rolls may not be as freshly made as other outposts, it still satisfies the craving. 139 Đề Thám, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Pho The city is distinguished by a slightly sweeter and richer beef broth compared to the northern style. It's also recognized by its generous use of fresh garnishes, like bean sprouts, herbs, and lime wedges, and the addition of hoisin and chili sauces at the table for customization. This style is now the most common version of pho found in Vietnamese restaurants, especially in America.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Phở Lệ - A renowned restaurant established in 1970, Phở Lệ is well-regarded for its bona fide Southern Vietnamese phở. Its clear and flavorful broth is simmered for hours without MSG, served with high-quality, tender beef (in a variety of options: brisket, beef balls, tendon, and raw) and other fresh ingredients. Be aware that the portion here is hefty, easily feeding two, and the atmosphere is both clean and welcoming, making it a go-to for locals and visitors. Pro tip: Do not skip the chili oil here, made with aromatic herbs and a liberal hit of garlic. 413-415 Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 7, District 5, Ho Chi Minh Pho Hoa - At this Vietnamese institution, the pho is rich with a fattier broth, fresh herbs and thinner noodles. The multi-story restaurant offers a large menu, including various beef cuts and fried dough sticks for dipping, and is considered a bit pricier than some street-side options. 260C Pasteur, Phường, Xuân Hòa, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Phở Thắng - Chi Nhanh 8: A highly-rated beef pho shop, this spot doles out beef toppings spanning rare beef, tendon, beef balls and beef slices for less than half the cost (US$1.46) of some other major pho outposts. 108 Phạm Viết Chánh, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Banh Mi The Southern Vietnamese-style take on the beloved bánh mì sandwich, this iconic and affordable street food masterfully fuses French colonial and indigenous Vietnamese culinary traditions. Unlike its dense French predecessor, the Vietnamese baguette is shorter, lighter, and airier, with a thin, shatteringly crisp crust. The style is particularly prized for its hearty fillings, a contrast to the simpler Northern versions, including a medley of cured and grilled pork, Vietnamese cold cuts (like pork loaf and head cheese), and a generous slather of liver pâté. To balance the fatty meats, the sandwich is packed with fresh and pickled vegetables and herbs, like pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber slices, cilantro, and often bird's-eye chili. It's finished with some combination of butter, mayo, Maggi seasoning, and soy sauce.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Banh Mi Huynh Hoa: Famous for its overstuffed Banh Mi Dac Biet sandwiches, filled with a variety of cold cut meats, pâté, butter, and pickled vegetables, Banh Mi Huynh Hoa regularly sees a line down the block. The sandwiches are served with a separate bag of fresh herbs and toppings for the customer to customize their own sandwich. Despite being more expensive than street-side banh mi (US$2.61), it's easily double the size and celebrated for its quality ingredients. 26-30-32 Le Thi Rieng, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Bahn Mi Hong Hoa: This banh mi shop builds sandwiches with high-quality ingredients, including roasted pork, pate, and pickled vegetables, combined with fresh bread, herbs and chili. 54 Nguyễn Văn Tráng, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bánh Mì 37 Nguyen Trai: Specializing in grilled pork patty banh mi, this evening street cart, located in a side alley, opens daily around 5pm. The freshly grilled minced pork swaddled in a sticky, spicy sauce is what maintains its loyal following, despite its slightly unpredictable opening hours. 39 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bahn Mi Hoa Ma: This historic Vietnamese eatery serves banh mi chao breakfast. Unlike a traditional assembled sandwich, it's a do-it-yourself meal presented on a sizzling skillet with a crispy baguette and various fillings like eggs, pâté, and meats. Patrons sit on small stools in an alley to eat, making it a dining experience that captures the feeling of old city. 53 Cao Thắng, Phường 3, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bánh mì Chảo Anh Mập: For a Vietnamese-style breakfast (available all day and night), this shop serves "bánh mì chảo" (sizzling pan bread), served with black pepper sauce. Like a deconstructed banh mi of sorts, the meal of beef, sausage, eggs, cheese, and other toppings arrives on a hot sizzling pan, accompanied by a fresh Vietnamese baguette and a side salad. 93 Mạc Thị Bưởi, Sài Gòn, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam Bo La Lot (Betel Leaf Wrapped and Grilled Beef) Bò lá lốt is a fragrant Vietnamese street meat dish consisting of seasoned minced beef wrapped in wild betel leaves (lá lốt) and grilled over charcoal. The grilling process releases a peppery and smoky aroma from the leaves, which complements the savory meat filling. The cigar-like rolls are then wrapped in fresh leaves, lettuce, and/or rice paper, along with fresh herbs, cucumber slices, and rice vermicelli noodles and dipped in nuoc cham, a sweet and sour sauce.

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Where to get it: Cô Liên Bò Lá Lốt: A well-known street food restaurant since 1995, this spot grills up meats and bò lá lốt. They also serve rice vermicelli bundles (bánh hỏi with grilled meat) and bomo choi (grilled sausages). Although this venue is part of the Michelin guide, flavors have been toned down as of late to match the tourist palate. Võ Văn Tần/321 Bàn Cờ, Phường, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bún Mắm (Fermented Fish Soup) Bún mắm is a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup from the Mekong Delta, known for its pungent, fermented fish broth (mắm) and rice vermicelli noodles (bún). With a smorgasbord of toppings, like shrimp, squid, fish, and roasted pork belly, it's often served with fresh herbs, eggplant, chili, and lime to balance the savory and sometimes sweet flavors.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Bún Mắm Phan Bội Châu: This legendary shop serves top-notch bún mắm in a rustic setting, popular amongst tourists and food bloggers. The sweeter, fish sauce-laden broth creates a murky, rich brown color, spiced and seasoned with herbs. Generous portions of eggplant, shrimp and pork belly round out the bowl, along with hot peppers and fried garlic. 22 Phan Bội Châu, District 1, Ho Chi Minh Bún Suông Cô Mai: A busy food stall in the Ben Thanh Market, this is a great spot for an intro to bun mam. Here, the flavors are still vibrant, yet slightly less punchy, tailored to the tourist crowd. Aside from bun mam, diners can also sample bun suong, a Vietnamese noodle soup with shrimp paste shaped into a long, sausage-like form and cooked in broth. Ben Thanh Market, Lê Lai, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bún Mắm Phượng - Nguyễn Thiện Thuật: A well-regarded soup stall famous for its slurp-worthy bun mam, this restaurant has a longstanding reputation among locals for its rich, aromatic, and complex flavors. Lô E - chung cư Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, Phường 1, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Bánh Xèo (Savory Pancake) Bánh xèo is a savory, crispy Vietnamese rice pancake named for the sizzling sound it makes when the rice batter hits a hot pan. It's made from a rice flour, water, and turmeric batter that is fried into a thin, golden crepe. Common fillings include pork, shrimp, onions, and mung beans, and it's typically served with fresh lettuce, herbs like mint and basil, and sweet and sour fish sauce dip (nuoc cham)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Bánh Xèo Ngọc Sơn: This spacious restaurant pumps out affordable bánh xèo (US$3.08) from sun up to sun down, along with standout spring rolls (both fresh and fried), and other Vietnamese snacks. 103 Đ. Ngô Quyền, Ward 11, Quận 5, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Banh Xeo An La Ghien: This restaurant chain serves its namesake banh xeo in XL sizes, large enough to feed two. 74 Sương Nguyệt Anh, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Banh Xeo 46A: With seven decades of history, including a spotlight by Anthony Bordain on his show No Reservations, Banh Xeo 46A doles out these huge Vietnamese stuffed crepes in a comfortable air-conditioned space. Prices are slightly higher. 46 Dinh Cong Trang Street, Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City Oc (Snails and Shellfish) This street food culture phenomenon centers on a wide variety of cooked snails and shellfish, often stir-fried with butter and garlic, chili and lemongrass, tamarind or stewed in coconut milk. Snail restaurants, or quán ốc, typically go hand-in-hand with an energetic late-night atmosphere.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Oc Dao: This no-frills seafood and snail restaurant offers a lively Vietnamese dining experience focused on fresh, grilled, and stewed shellfish, snails, clams, mussels, and prawns, served in a casual space outfitted with plastic tables and chairs. This is a place to experience a visceral taste of Vietnamese nhậu (drinking and eating culture). Pro tip: The Oc in Butter Satay Sauce (US$3.84) is mind-blowing, with fried bits of puffed ginger and garlic. Pro tip 2: Oc Len (aka sea snails) have a slightly sticky, slightly slimy consistency, so be aware when ordering. 212B/D48 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Nguyen Thuong Hien Street: All along this street in District 3 are open-air seafood shops, ideal for sampling a variety of oc in different preparations: grilled, cooked in coconut milk, sautéed with garlic, etc. Alley 38 Nguyen Thuong Hien, Ward 5, District 3, Ho Chi Minh Quan Thuy 94: Not necessarily a spot for snails; this is the place to enjoy all things crab. This highly-regarded, casual seafood restaurant focuses its entire menu on crab, particularly soft-shell crab plates, like crab fried rice, crab spring rolls, and crab vermicelli. 84 Dinh Tien Hoang St, District 1; 84-8/910-1062, Ho Chi Minh Canh Chua (Sweet and Sour Soup) This Vietnamese sweet and sour soup originates from the Mekong Delta, marked by its signature tangy tamarind broth, balanced with sweetness from pineapple. It is a versatile dish that can include various proteins like fish or shrimp, or it can be made vegetarian, along with a mix of vegetables such as tomatoes, okra, and bean sprouts.

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Where to get it: Bún Cá Xe Dẩy: Pineapple tomato broth fish noodle soup with large pieces of fried fish, ample fish cakes, and incredible pickled onions as a garnish is what diners will find at this evening pushcart noodle soup stall. 37 Thái Ly, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Xíu Mại (Meatball Soup with Bread) This Vietnamese meatball dish is influenced by Chinese cuisine. While it shares a name with the steamed dim sum pork dumplings (siu mai), Vietnamese xiu mai is an entirely different dish, instead made with ground pork, garlic, onions, and jicama, then simmered in an aromatic soupy sauce.

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Where to get it: Xíu mại chén Đèn Dầu: A buzzing late-night street food stall, this is the place to go for expertly springy Vietnamese-style meatballs swimming in a flavor-packed broth for just VND25,000. An accompanying toasted baguette acts as ideal dipping fodder. 131 Hai Bà Trưng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Chè (Vietnamese Dessert)

Chè is a broad category of traditional desserts that includes sweet soups, puddings, and drinks. Served hot or cold, chè can be made with a variety of ingredients like beans, fruit, jellies, and coconut milk, often served with shaved ice and coconut cream. Most commonly ordered che ranges from che chuoi (banana and coconut milk soup) to che bap (sweet corn soup).

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Where to get it: Mrs Diep Che Dessert: A long-standing food stall, this dessert cart serves classic Vietnamese sweet soups and puddings. Options include the mixed three-dessert bowl (taro, corn, and bean) or the banana sweet soup with coconut sago (chè chuối), best enjoyed on small plastic stools right on the sidewalk. 241 Võ Văn Tần, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Chuối Nếp Nướng: This renowned street food stall grills up a humble yet addictive dessert: ripe finger bananas are wrapped in a layer of glutinous rice, further wrapped in a banana leaf, and then grilled slowly over charcoal until the sticky rice is golden and crispy. The grilled parcel is cut into bite-sized pieces and generously covered in warm, salted coconut cream, and a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds and crushed peanuts for just US 54 cents. 122/10 Trần Đình Xu, Phường Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Street Snacks

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Banh Trang Nuong: Banh Trang Nuong (Vietnamese grilled rice paper) is often nicknamed "Vietnamese pizza" due to its round shape and diverse toppings, spanning beaten egg, minced pork, dried shrimp, pork floss, chopped scallions, chili, and/or fried shallots. The rice paper is grilled over open flame for a golden, crunchy finish. As a quick, inexpensive, and satisfying snack, this Đà Lạt street food has now made its way across Vietnam, especially popular amongst the younger generation. Where to get it: Street markets, outside schools, and on many street corners

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Banh Trang Tron: Originating as a snack for students in Southern Vietnam, banh trang tron has become an iconic part of Vietnamese street food culture. The dish features dried rice paper sheets cut into thin strips and tossed with shredded green mango, herbs, dried shrimp, shredded beef jerky or dried squid, boiled quail eggs, roasted peanuts, fried shallots, and a dressing made with kumquat or lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, and chili paste. The rice paper softens and absorbs the flavors of the sticky sauce. It's prepared by street vendors and served in a plastic bag with a pair of chopsticks or skewers for easy consumption on the go. Where to get it: Street markets, outside schools, and on many street corners

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Goi Kho Bo: This fresh Vietnamese green papaya and beef jerky salad sees thinly shredded unripe (green) papaya and savory, dried beef strips come together in a tangy dressing of soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and chili, served with fresh herbs and roasted peanuts. Where to get it: 259 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa, Hồ Chí Minh Coffee Ranging from strong Robusta brews enjoyed on sidewalks to modern, upscale specialty cafes offering Arabica, coffee is a central part of daily life in Vietnam, one of the nation's many pastimes. Key aspects include its French colonial origins, the prevalence of both traditional drinks like cà phê sữa đá (iced milk coffee) and cà phê trứng (egg coffee), and its role as a social catalyst for conversation and community gatherings. The city offers a spectrum of coffee experiences, from budget-friendly street cafés to globally competitive specialty coffee shops.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Where to get it: Soso Station: A startup in the retail coffee business, Soso Station sells gourmet quality coffee at pocket-friendly prices, from classic cappuccinos to salted cream foam-topped sea salt coffee. 56 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Cong Ca Phe: A coffee chain founded in 2007, decked out in 1960s-inspired nostalgic décor, this café is all about blending Vietnamese cultural heritage with contemporary coffee shop vibes. The coconut coffee is a favorite, with frozen blended coconut topped with coffee concentrate. 274 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Tân Định, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Café Linh: This rustic café in District 1 pours up Vietnamese coffee amongst vintage decor, offering a cozy setting to enjoy traditional coffee and other local treats. 26a Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường 6, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Markets The city's markets are buzzing hubs for a wide range of goods, from traditional crafts and souvenirs at the iconic Ben Thanh Market to textiles and fresh produce at Binh Tay Market and An Dong Market. With affordable street food, the city's markets make for a great place to experience Vietnamese culture. Some popular markets worth a visit include:

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