[Weekend Escape] 48 Hours in the Cyberpunk Capital – Chongqing

Chongqing is another one of China's modern marvels. In just 40 years, the city is unrecognizable (like Shanghai) tracing back to its origins as an inland industrial center. Today it is the world's neon-lit cyberpunk capital. With its dense, 3D architecture, city lights that make hazy nights bloom, and multi-level transports systems that pass by skyscrapers, under skybridges, and through mountains, Chongqing feels like a high tech dream world, blurring the lines between reality and video game. Chongqing isn't a single blob of city, it's a distributed megacity, stitched together by rivers, mountains, bridges, tunnels and vertical infrastructure. That's why it feels so unreal. Is it worth a visit? Definitely.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Some Background... This megacity is famous for its "8D" layout – one where you enter somewhere at what seems like street level but peer over the side only to realize you're standing far above other parts of the city, with entire buildings, highways and levels below you. (Kuixinglou Square is a prime paradigm of this phenomena but there are dozens throughout the city.)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

This major mountainous municipality is located in Southwest China. With over 3,000 years of history, the city is an intriguing amalgamation of historic and contemporary influences. This vertical city is now considered a major economic hub, known for manufacturing, logistics and transportation. Also famed for its "mala" (numbing and spicy) hotpot and humid, hot and foggy climate, it has earned the nickname "Fog Capital." Here is a curated guide on what to do and eat in this Tron-like, layered metropolis.

11 Things to Do in Chongqing 1) Hongyadong (Hongya Cave 洪崖洞)

Credit: Ti Gong

Despite the name, this isn't a cave; it's a historic 2,300-year-old cliffside complex of traditional Bayu-style stilted houses, famously resembling the bathhouses from the Miyazaki film "Spirited Away." Situated at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, it features brilliant, nightly illumination, offering a mix of shopping, dining, and scenic views – an iconic Chongqing destination. Here, visitors will find boutiques, café, restaurants and other niche shops in an ancient Chinese decorative style spread across 11 stories. For the most jaw-dropping views, go to Chaotianmen Bridge and walk towards Hongyadong. Or visit the Chongqing Grand Theater for a view of both Hongyadong and the bridge together lit up at night. The lights are on every night between 6-10pm. Pro tip: A lot of the food in this area is quite touristy and overpriced, so to get the local Chongqing experience, save your stomach space for elsewhere. Address: 88 Binjiang Rd, Yuzhong District 渝中区滨江路88号 2) Liziba Train Station (李子坝站)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Liziba Station is an Internet-famous, innovative monorail station on Line 2 of Chongqing's Metro that runs directly through the 6th-8th floors of a 19-story residential building. This setup allows the train to pass without disrupting residents due to specialized noise reduction. Since opening in 2005, it has become a major tourist spectacle, attracting crowds at all hours. From morning until night (6:30am-11:30pm), the train runs every 5-10 minutes and is fully open to the public. Despite being just a train station, it has truly become a landmark in Chongqing, showcasing the city's hilly terrain, architectural innovation and creative, space-saving engineering that promotes urban tourism. Address: 39 Liziba Station, Metro Line 2 地铁2号线李子坝站 3) Jiaotong Teahouse (交通茶馆)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Jiaotong Teahouse, located in the Huangjueping area of Jiulongpo District, is an authentic 1980s-style "time capsule" operating since 1987. Known for its smoky, bustling and nostalgic atmosphere, it is considered one of the last few authentic, old-school teahouses in Chongqing. Like a living museum, it captures daily life of Chongqing's past through rustic, original wooden furniture, dim lighting, and tea prepared and poured directly in front of guests via kettles with long spouts.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

The teahouse is frequented by locals as a common pastime alongside playing mah jong or cards, drinking affordable tea, snacking on sunflower seeds, and chatting away the afternoon. A cup of tea will set you back roughly 10 yuan (US$1.42), a tiny spend for such an immersive experience. Address: 4 Huangjueping Main St, Jiulongpo District 九龙坡区黄桷坪正街4号 4) Huangjueping Graffiti Street (黄桷坪涂鸦艺术街)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Huangjueping Graffiti Street in Chongqing's Jiulongpo District is the world's largest graffiti street, covering roughly 1.25-kilometers consecutively across walls, doors and buildings with colorful, vibrant graffiti art. Created in 150 days by over 800 artists and students in the early 2000s, this area near the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute transforms old buildings into an urban art gallery. Some of the walls feature elaborate murals, while others are just a mishmash of colors, as the graffiti is constantly updated, a living work of art. Nearby, the area is filled with boho shops, artisan storefronts, cafés and the aforementioned Jiatong Teahouse. Entrance is free and open to the public 24/7. Address: Huangjueping Main St, Jiulongpo District (stretching from Huangjueping Railway Hospital to the 501 Art Warehouse) 九龙坡区黄桷坪正街 5) The Panda House at Chongqing Zoo (重庆动物园熊猫馆)

Credit: Ti Gong

While most people think of Chengdu when it comes to pandas, nearby Chongqing is also home to over 20 pandas in The Panda House at Chongqing Zoo, conveniently located in the city center. This is a great, affordable place for observing these giant pandas, featuring both indoor and outdoor habitats designed to mimic their natural mountainous environment. It is also a top breeding destination for pandas, especially red pandas. In addition to pandas, the zoo features over 230 species, including South China tigers, giraffes and various primate species across the 45-hectare space. Pro tip: Do note that the pandas are only outside from around 7-9am, so make sure to visit early. Address: No. 1 Xijiao No. 1 Village, Xijiao Rd, Jiulongpo District 九龙坡区西郊路西郊一村1号 6) Baixiangju (白象居)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

This maze of a building was once an ordinary residential block in the 1990s, but today it has become one of the city's top landmarks. Renowned for its 24-story, no-elevator design that perfectly captures the city's "8D" cyberpunk aesthetic. It's a popular tourist destination for its labyrinth-like architecture, offering stunning views of the Yangtze River, skyline and close-up views of the Yangtze River Cableway. The complex is also unique because it has three distinct road entrances on the 1st, 10th and 15th floors. Over time, it has been used as a filming location for several films and TV dramas like "Chongqing Hot Pot," despite the high tourist traffic and local residents that still live there. Address: 1-6 Baixiang St, Yuzhong District 渝中区白象街1-6号 7) Chongqing Raffles City So much more than a shopping mall, this mixed-use structure is home to dozens (if not hundreds) of restaurants, an arcade, a zoo, a sky garden, a rooftop swing (250 meters above the ground, and so much more. In total, it features eight skyscrapers and "The Crystal," a 300-meter-long horizontal skybridge atop four towers. Completed in 2019, it also includes a shopping mall, offices, residences and the InterContinental hotel, functioning as a "city within a city." Address: 2 Binjiang Rd, Yuzhong District 渝中区滨江路2号 8) 18 Ladders Street (十八梯)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

18 Ladders Street is a revitalized historic area in the Yuzhong District, that reopened in 2021. Located near the Liberation Monument, it previously served as a vital, historic passage for traders and residents, dating back to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Bridging the city's mountainous upper and lower levels, it combines restored traditional stilted houses and steep stone stairways with modern, neon-lit shops, cafés and tea houses. Best visited in the evening, the area is all lit up, highlighting its lantern-adorned buildings. Here visitors can also catch a traditional performance, like Sichuan opera face-changing, in local tea houses. Address: 1 Zhongxing Rd, Yuzhong District 渝中区中兴路1号 9) Guanghuan Shopping Park (光环购物公园) This futuristic shopping mall blends natural forest elements and modernistic architecture for the ultimate shopping experience. From imported brands to gourmet grocery stores to local luxury car showrooms, you can find nearly anything here. The mall is a major eco-conscious, trendy lifestyle shopping complex, most famous for its 42-meter-tall indoor botanical garden (Forest Walk), evoking a feeling of shopping in a park. Address: 118 Hucai Rd, Yubei District 渝北区湖彩路118号 10) Longmenhao Old Street (龙门浩老街)

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Longmenhao Old Street is the largest, best-preserved historical and cultural neighborhood in Chongqing's urban area, located in the Nan'an District along the Yangtze River. Featuring 18 historic buildings (like former foreign embassies), it boasts a scenic atmosphere with stunning night views, particularly from its glass observation deck. From here, visitors can also see the Yangtze River Cable Car, which offers riders views over the city and river. Address: 105 Nanbin Rd, Nan'an District 南岸区南滨路105号 11) Wulong Karst (武隆喀斯特)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Wulong is a renowned UNESCO World Natural Heritage site known for its dramatic karst landscapes, including massive natural bridges, deep gorges and limestone caves. Located about 140 kilometers from Chongqing's city center, it features other-worldly attractions like the Three Natural Bridges, Longshuixia Fissure and the "Oriental Switzerland" Fairy Mountain. Summer is the best time to visit (to escape Chongqing's heat), but spring and autumn are also pleasant. To get to Wulong, take a 1 hour and 45-minute train ride (47-52 yuan) from Chongqing North Railway Station to Wulong. Trains run regularly throughout the day, but it's best to book a ticket in advance, particularly on weekends and holidays. From the station, there's a convenient bus that goes straight to the park (10 yuan, 30 minutes). The park entrance fee is 125 yuan, which includes a short 10-minute shuttle ride from the ticket office to the park entrance. Most people visit the park for two to three hours at a leisurely pace. Visitors can return to Chongqing city the same way they came.

11 Dishes to Try in Chongqing & Where to Get Them 1) Chongqing Hotpot (重庆火锅)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Whether you're a winter homebody or a summer spirit, prepare to spit hot fire from the mind-rearranging heat of Chongqing's hotpot broth. The base stock sees a spicy lard butter added as the pot heats up, melting into the broth and imbuing it with extra-rich heat. Mala (麻辣) is the predominant flavor thanks to the numbing sensation of Sichuan peppercorns (花椒) and flamin' hot dried red chilies. Ingredients range from sliced beef, tofu, mushrooms and pork belly to bull frog and tripe. Duo spicy and non-spicy broths are available for those that can't handle the heat. Where to get it: Pipa Yuan Hotpot (枇杷园火锅): This is the largest hotpot restaurant in the world, built into the side of a mountain, seating over 5,000 diners. With an expansive hotpot menu served across multiple floors, it's a truly integral Chongqing experience. Address: Opposite Longjing Supermarket on Golden Highway 黄金公路龙井超市正对面 Xi Huoguo (囍火锅): Order the 红糖糍粑 at this old-school style hotpot joint, a warm rice cake smothered in bean powder and sticky brown sugar. Address: Tushanyuan, Longmenhao Bus Station, 72 Tushan Rd 涂山路72号龙门浩公交站涂山园 2) Wanzamian, Xiaomian, Dandanmian (碗杂面, 小面, 担担面)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Famous for an array of noodles with various toppings typically eaten for breakfast or as a snack, the three most common varieties span wanzamian (碗杂面 a mixed noodle dish featuring mashed and stewed chickpeas, and minced spicy pork, either served dry or in soup), xiaomian (小面 a fiery, lip-tingling dry or soup noodle dish of noodles simply splashed with spicy chili oil, Sichuan pepper and vegetables), and dandanmian (担担面 dry noodles swaddled in chili oil, seasoned ground pork, peanuts and pickled vegetables). These noodle varieties can be found at nearly every street corner in the city, with each shop having its own slight variation and spice level. Where to get it: Super Li Bench Noodles (超级李板凳·面): Instead of thin noodles, this shop uses springy wide noodles that catch more of that glossy chili oil. Address: 41 Chaoqian Rd 朝千路41号 Li Lerong Glasses Noodles (李乐荣眼镜小面): This noodle house uses sesame paste in their xiaomian sauce, for a hit of nuttiness to temper the heat. Address: 15 Chaoqian Rd, Chaotianmen Subdistrict 朝天门街道朝千路15号 3) Pugaimian (铺盖面)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Known as "bedspread noodles," these pasta sheets are made by artisan noodle makers around Chengdu, Chongqing and neighboring villages. A hunk of dough is first ripped from a heaping mound and stretched to the size (and weight) of mini blankets – roughly 12 inches (30cm) long and 3 inches wide, and tossed haphazardly into a simmering pot of water to cook for just two minutes. Thick with that QQ chew, the blanket noodles are usually served swimming in a meat-heavy broth with chickpeas and garlic. Where to get it: Chicken Soup Noodles (鸡汤铺盖面) Address: Underground Food Court (next to Elevator A1), 158 Minzu Rd 民族路158号地下美食城,A1电梯旁 4) Hongyou Chaoshou (红油抄手)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

These crescent-shaped, pork-stuffed dumplings are famously found at every food stand in the city, each spot tweaking the recipe ever so slightly to cause a ripple in the die-hard fandom of one wonton shop over the next. Presented atop glistening chili oil, the pleated wrappers appear harmless, even mild, at first. But like all streetside bowls in Sichuan, the power comes from the act of mixing – the steam from the flash-boiled wonton skins mingling with the sauce, coating each morsel in a bath of silky chili oil, hot dried chilies, sweet soy sauce, garlic, and Sichuan peppercorns. Where to get it: Lao Ma Wontons Chongqing Noodles (老麻抄手重庆小面) Address: 250Minsheng Rd, Jiefangbei 解放碑民生路250号 5) Wanzhou Roasted Fish (万州烤鱼)

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Wanzhou Roasted Fish is a signature dish originating from the Wanzhou District of Chongqing that combines barbecue with Sichuan hot pot. The dish involves grilling a whole fish (commonly carp) over charcoal, followed by simmering/braising it in a large pan filled with a spicy, oil-based broth and a variety of vegetables. The fish's crispy exterior contrasts its soft flesh, making it a staple at night markets and a major part of Chongqing's street food culture. Where to get it: Wushan Paper-Wrapped Fish (巫山纸包鱼) Address: 259 Heping Rd 和平路259号 Other Local Specialties:

Credit: Sophie Steiner

6) Mapo Tofu (麻婆豆腐): Originally from Chengdu, this simmered tofu dish in a fiery chili oil is now a staple across the country. 7) Twice-cooked Pork (回锅肉): This iconic Sichuan dish literally translates to "meat returned to the pot," and features thinly sliced pork belly wok-fried with leeks or garlic sprouts for a moderately spicy, umami-rich bite.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

8) Chuanchuan Malatang (串串麻辣烫): A hands-on experience (literally), chuanchuan – skewers with various ingredients dunked in a bubbling pot of chili oil and Sichuan peppercorn – has become a Sichuan mainstay all around the country. 9) Laziji (辣子鸡): This plate sees bone-in, deep-fried chicken cubes buried in a mountain of dried chilies and nose-tingling Sichuan peppercorns.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

10) Suanlafen (酸辣粉): Starchy sweet potato noodles are pounded through hole-speckled basins into boiling water, then served in a pungent broth laced with notes of spice and sour. The gummy noodle texture is best contrasted against crunchy bean sprouts and thick chunks of stewed beef.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

11) Bingfen (冰粉): Bingfen is an ice jelly made from rice powder, bean powder or potato starch, giving it a glutinous texture that is less sticky than mochi. This warm weather dessert soup is topped with brown sugar syrup and other garnishes like sesame seeds, peanuts, raisins and dried hawthorn.