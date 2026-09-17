[Weekend Escape] The BIG Guide to Eating & Snacking in Seoul

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Seoul is the capital and largest city of South Korea, serving as its cultural, economic and political center. Located on the Han River, it's a bustling metropolis that blends ancient palaces and temples with modern skyscrapers and technology. The city is known for its mix of traditional history and cutting-edge culture, including a leading role in K-pop and global entertainment.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Today, Seoul is a global hub for fashion, entertainment, technology and food culture, with modern districts like Gangnam being famous for high-end brands and the Myeongdong area for cosmetics. Whether you're planning a long weekend or a deep-dive, this comprehensive Seoul, South Korea guide covers what to do, eat, drink and where to stay in the "Seoul of Asia."

Seoul Neighborhood Snapshot Home to nearly 10 million people and almost 20 percent of the entire population of South Korea, Seoul is a sprawling city made up of many neighborhoods, each with its own vibe, culture and draws. Here is a quick guide to Seoul's neighborhoods to help provide the lay of the land before diving into specifics on what to do and where to eat/drink.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Gangnam: This is the newest part of the city with big offices, bright neon lights, a colorful nightlife scene, and loads of food options. Insadong: This is the most traditional neighborhood, filled with antiques, art and souvenirs, where tour groups abound. Jongno: This historic district is home to many temples and shrines, plus other cultural and historical sites. Itaewon: Seoul's expat area, this is where you will find food from around the globe, LGBTQ-friendly venues, and a youthful energy. Myeongdong: Arguably Seoul's busiest neighborhood, this is the perfect place for shopping, visiting internet famous restaurants, hitting up night markets, and buying all things fashion, beauty, and street food. Namdaemun: Home to South Korea's largest market, this neighborhood is a hub for specialty items, like hanbok, diverse street food rooted in culinary heritage, and K-pop merchandise. Hongdae: This fashion-forward district is home to the majority of university students, translating to energetic nightlife, indie bands, artistic shows, and hip boutiques, vintage shops, cafes, and clubs. Seongsu: This up-and-coming district was once an industrial center but has been converted into a community for creative businesses, street art, stylish cafés, and galleries. Daehangno: Recognized as Seoul's theater district, this area boasts a large outdoor performing arts scene, especially along Daehangno's "Street of Culture." Noryangjin: Best known for its gigantic fish market, this is a major hub for wholesale and retail trade. To Do Palace Perusing Seoul has five main royal palaces: Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeonggung, Deoksugung, and Gyeonghuigung, each distinct in its own right:

Gyeongbokgung Palace: The largest and grandest of the five, it was the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty. It's the most visited and features grand architecture and the National Folk Museum of Korea. Make sure to stick around for the guard changing at the Gwanghwamun gate. Changdeokgung Palace: Considered the most well-preserved, this palace is famous for its beautiful and expansive Secret Garden, which requires a separate tour reservation. Changgyeonggung Palace: Originally built as a retirement home for King Sejong's father, it is now a peaceful and serene palace, sometimes described as having beautiful buildings and a greenhouse. Deoksugung Palace: Located in a busy downtown area, this palace is known for its blend of historical Korean and neoclassical Western-style buildings. It is also home to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Deoksugung. Gyeonghuigung Palace: A smaller, less-visited palace that served as an emergency secondary palace for the king. It is now home to the Seoul Museum of History. Temple Hopping Seoul has many temples, ranging from city-center landmarks to mountainous retreats, offering cultural experiences, peaceful escapes, and one-of-a-kind architecture.

Jogyesa: The central hub for the Jogye-jong Buddhist order, this temple is a major landmark in the city center. Bongeunsa Temple: This admired Buddhist temple in the Gangnam district is known for its scenic location. Doseonsa Temple: Located on the mountainside, this temple sits in a remote, mountainous area. Gilsangsa Temple: A temple known for its beautiful, peaceful grounds and recent history. Jingwansa Temple: One of the four great temples in the Seoul area, it is known for its history and programs like temple stays. Traditional Villages

A journey back in time, the metropolis of Seoul is still home to several traditional villages that spotlight the original Korean living style. From ancient architecture to secret gardens, these peaceful retreats are reminiscent of a bygone era. Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul's most prominent hanok village is Bukchon Hanok Village, a residential area situated between Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung palaces, known for its well-preserved hanok (traditional Korean houses) from the Joseon Dynasty. Visitors can walk the historic streets, experience cultural workshops, and find ancient-style teahouses, all amongst the residents that still live there. Seochon: Located near Bukchon, Seochon is known for its charming and hidden old alleys. It is also the birthplace of King Sejong. Namsangol Hanok Village: This village at the foot of the Namsan Mountain features hanok homes and provides great views of the N Seoul Tower. Ikseondong Hanok Village: This area sees a mix of hanok houses and modern, trendy cafes, restaurants, and shops. Ihwa Mural Village: Located on Mt. Naksan, visitors that make the trek up are rewarded with all-encompassing views over Seoul, friendly cafes, and over 100 outdoor murals made by local artists, volunteers, and residents. The village is also near the Fortress Wall, making for an easy visit to both at the same time. Markets and Shopping Seoul offers diverse shopping experiences, from the K-beauty and trend-driven streets of Myeongdong to the youthful fashion and affordable finds in Hongdae, from the evening street markets of Dongdaemun and Myeongdong to the beauty stores of Gangnam. Traditional and Wholesale Markets

Namdaemun Market: This is Seoul's largest traditional market, selling everything from clothing and crafts to housewares and electronics. It's also a famous spot for street food and souvenirs. Dongdaemun Market: A huge fashion district with thousands of shops, many open late into the night. It's known for both wholesale and retail clothing, textiles, and accessories. Specialty Markets

Dongmyo Flea Market: A treasure hunter's paradise for vintage goods, appliances, and knick-knacks at very low prices. Ttukseom Flea Market: Known for its interesting finds, especially on weekends. Hongdae Free Market: A lively Saturday market featuring booths run by young artists selling their creations, alongside busking and musical performances. It's a great spot for stationery and art books. Food-focused Markets

Gwangjang Market: Famous for its extensive and affordable Korean street food, including bindaetteok (mung bean pancakes), mayak gimbap (mini seaweed rice rolls), and kalguksu (knife-cut noodles), this now tourist hotspot is Seoul's first permanent covered street market. Gyeongdong Market: A large market in Seoul's Dongdaemun District, best known as South Korea's largest center for medicinal herbs and ginseng. It also features agricultural products, seafood, and street food (especially in the restaurants on the basement level. Tongin Market: Known for its unique "Dosirak Cafe" or lunchbox experience, here visitors use brass coins to buy and create their own lunchbox from various food vendors. Established in 1941, this market features over 70 stalls and shops offering a mix of goods including fresh produce, meat, and street food like tteokbokki and dakkochi. Mangwon Market: A buzzing market popular with younger crowds for its delicious and affordable street food, providing a more local and less tourist-focused experience. Noryangjin Fish Market: This large, historic, 24/7 seafood market is where visitors can buy fresh seafood, take it to on-site restaurants to be cooked, and experience Korean seafood culture. Myeongdong Night Market: Afternoons and evenings in the Myeongdong shopping district transform into a lively night market. Hundreds of street food vendors set up stalls with Korean street snacks. It's also known for skincare, cosmetics, and other trendy items. Lotte Mart: This is a major Korean retail chain, operating hypermarkets, department stores, and other specialized shops. The Lotte Mart grocery stores have authentic Korean items and samples, ideal for bringing gifts back to foodie friends. Beauty Shopping Olive Young: A health and beauty retailer, this makeup store houses a vast selection of K-beauty products, healthy snacks, and lifestyle items, often at competitive prices. Innisfree: An affordable, natural skincare and makeup brand selling products made with ingredients from Jeju Island, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Other sought-after makeup and beauty brands include: Laneige, Sulwhasoo, COSRX, Beauty of Joseon, Missha, Hera, Tony Moly, and Dr. Jart+. Jjimjilbang (Korean Bath Houses): These traditional Korean bathhouses and spas function as a communal hub for relaxation and socialization. They usually include both hot and cold baths, steam rooms and saunas, beauty treatments, massages, and social spaces for activities like dining, entertainment, and sometimes sleeping quarters. Commonly visited jjimjilbang in Seoul are Dragon Hill Spa, Siloam Sauna, and Supsok Hanbang Land. Other Sites

Cheongyecheon: A restored stream in the city center that makes for a nice walk. Starfield Library: A massive and photogenic library located inside a shopping mall. Namsan Tower: Located in the center of the city, walk 30-60 minutes up a hill for stunning panoramic views over the city to a backdrop of love locks. To Eat Seoul's food scene is a vibrant mix of time-honored and modern recipes, from Korean BBQ to cold noodles, from bibimbap to bingsu. Street food is abundant, especially in areas like Myeongdong, featuring items like tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), hotteok (sweet pancakes), and tornado potatoes. For more traditional meals, try dishes like samgyetang (stuffed ginseng chicken) or kalguksu (knife cut noodles).

Korean BBQ Korean BBQ is a communal dining experience where meat – like pork, beef, or chicken – is grilled at the table, often built into the table itself. The grilled meat is then eaten with various side dishes called banchan, such as kimchi and pickles. The experience is both social and culinary, focusing on cooking the meat to diner's preference.

Where to get it:

Geumdwaeji Sikdang (Gold Pig): A highly popular Korean BBQ restaurant in Seoul known for its premium pork and busy atmosphere 149 Dasan-ro, Jung District, Seoul

Myeongdong Seoseo Galbi: A no-frills, standing-only galbi (beef ribs) KBBQ outpost, ideal for solo diners as sets are priced per person, beginning at 26,000 won for bone-in short ribs, rice, kimchi, and beer. 20-8 Myeongdong 7ga-gil, Jung District, Seoul

Cheonggiwa Town: A Korean BBQ outpost known for its high-quality meats, especially galbi beef, served in a retro 1990s-style space. Aside from KBBQ, the venue also offers a myriad of soups, stews, yukhoe (beef tartare) and other meal sets at affordable prices for both lunch and dinner. 54 Eulji-ro, Jung District, Seoul

Hamniok: An upscale Korean BBQ restaurant in both the Gangnam and Cheongdam-dong areas, famed for its Chadol Gujeolpan dish served with theatrical table-side grilling. The restaurant houses private rooms plus attentive service, though it is noted to be a slightly pricier option. 85-2 Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul Jjigae (Stews) Korean stews, known as jjigae, are hearty, flavorful, and often spicy dishes typically seasoned with pastes like gochujang (fermented chili paste) or doenjang (fermented soybean paste). They are a staple of Korean cuisine, featuring a mix of ingredients like meat, seafood, vegetables, and tofu, and are often served communally in a single pot.

Common examples include kimchi jjigae, which uses fermented kimchi and pork, soondubu jjigae, made with silken tofu, and haejangguk aka hangover stew, customarily made with a hearty beef broth, soybean sprouts, assorted veggies and gochugaru (Korean chili flakes). Where to get it:

Onjujeong: A beloved mainstay in the Seoul dining scene, this restaurant specializes in kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) sets and samgyeopsal (pork belly). Favored amongst local workers and tourists seeking a filling meal alike, here the pork belly and kimchi are consumed wrapped in a variety of lettuce leaves and other greens and herbs. 32 Changgyeonggung-ro 8-gil, Jung District, Seoul

Jaedong Sundubu: A bustling spot for handmade, bubbling hot sundubu jjigae (soft tofu stewed) served in a clay pot. The sets include stew, rice, and unlimited banchan. 6, Bukchon-ro 2-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Gyerim Sikdang: A historic Korean restaurant serving just one thing: dakdoritang aka spicy braised chicken stew. One set (30,000 won) feeds two people and includes an entire chopped chicken stewed with potatoes, leeks, rice cakes and a ton of chopped garlic in a spicy broth. 39 Donhwamun-ro 4-gil, Jongno District, Seoul

Jeonju Yu Halmeoni Bibimbap Bukchang-dong Main: A long-standing Jeonju-style bibimbap shop, this restaurant is beloved for its authentic dishes coupled with local ingredients, friendly service, and cozy atmosphere. While bibimbap is in the name, the kimchi soup is really the most memorable dish on the menu, served piping hot with a table full of banchan. 12-2 Bukchang-dong, Jung District, Seoul Bibimbap (Rice Bowls)

Meaning "mixed rice," this Korean staple consists of a bowl of white rice topped with an assortment of ingredients like sautéed and seasoned vegetables, meat (usually beef), and a fried egg. It is served with a spicy gochujang (red pepper paste) sauce that is mixed with the other ingredients just before eating. Bibimbap can be served hot or cold with both raw and/or cooked ingredients that vary by region and season. Where to get it:

Jeonju Yu Halmeoni Bibimbap Bukchang-dong Main: A long-standing Jeonju-style bibimbap shop, this restaurant is beloved for its authentic dishes coupled with local ingredients, friendly service, and cozy atmosphere. 12-2 Bukchang-dong, Jung District, Seoul

Andongjip Son Kalguksi: Aside from handmade knife-cut noodles (kalguksu), the owner Chef Kim Mi-ryeong, also known as "Auntie Omakase #1" from the Netflix show Culinary Class Wars makes some standout dolsot (hot stone sizzling) bibimbap inside Gyeongdong Market. 1022 Jegi-dong, Dongdaemun District, Seoul Mokmyeoksanbang: Featured in the Michelin Guide, this restaurant offers a minimalist and modern setting. All toppings are served separately so you can add them to your liking. 71 Toegye-ro 20-gil, Jung District, Seoul Mandu (Dumplings) Mandu are Korean dumplings made from a wheat-flour dough filled with ingredients like meat, kimchi, and vegetables, and can be prepared by steaming, boiling, pan-frying, or deep-frying. They vary in shape, size, and filling, with versions including steamed or boiled plump dumplings, pan-fried flatter dumplings, and even a thick-skinned steamed bun variety.

Mandu are a versatile food in Korea, served on their own or as a key component in other dishes like noodle soups. Where to get it: Myeongdong Kyoja Main Restaurant: This family-owned, Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant was founded 1966 and is famous for its simple menu of four highly-rated Korean comfort food dishes: kalguksu (knife-cut noodle soup), mandu (dumplings), bibim guksu (spicy mixed noodles), and kongguksu (soy milk noodle soup). This always busy Myeongdong outpost is loved for its generous portions and signature, garlicky homemade kimchi. 29 Myeongdong 10-gil, Jung District, Seoul

Myeonseoul: This shop specializes in house-made noodles and dumplings using a blend of whole wheat, mung bean, and dried pollack, without chemical additives. The restaurant, opened by Chef Kim Do-yun, has several signature noodle dishes, such as perilla oil noodles, spicy noodles, and bracken whole wheat noodles, plus an array of thin-skinned and expertly filled pork and kimchi dumplings, best enjoyed with traditional Korean spirits, like makgeolli and soju. 805 Seolleung-ro, Gangnam District, Seoul Naengmyeon (Cold Noodles) Korean cold noodles, or naengmyeon, are a refreshing dish made with thin, chewy noodles, typically in a savory broth or a spicy sauce, and topped with ingredients like vegetables, meat, and boiled egg. The two main types are mul naengmyeon (served in an icy broth) and bibim naengmyeon (tossed with a spicy sauce). Where to get it:

Myeongdong Kyoja Main Restaurant: This family-owned, Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant was founded 1966 and is famous for its simple menu of four highly-rated Korean comfort food dishes: kalguksu (knife-cut noodle soup), mandu (dumplings), bibim guksu (spicy mixed noodles), and kongguksu (soy milk noodle soup). This always busy Myeongdong outpost is loved for its generous portions and signature, garlicky homemade kimchi. 29 Myeongdong 10-gil, Jung District, Seoul

Woo Lae Oak: Founded in 1946, this Michelin Guide recognized restaurant is renowned for its traditional Pyongyang-style naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles) and Korean barbecue, particularly its bulgogi. Prices here are slightly higher, owed to the top-grade hanwoo beef used across most dishes. Pro tip: Go at off hours as there is usually a wait. 62-29 Changgyeonggung-ro, Jung District, Seoul Dak Galbi (Spicy Chicken Stir Fry) Dak galbi features boneless chicken stir-fried with vegetables like cabbage, onions, and sweet potatoes in a spicy and savory gochujang-based sauce. It's a communal meal, often cooked tableside on a large hotplate, and eaten by wrapping the ingredients in lettuce and perilla leaves. The leftovers are combined with rice and fried on the hotplate for a crispy carb-filled finish. Where to get it:

Jongno JangIn Dakgalbi Restaurants: A restaurant chain serving dak galbi sets at an economical price, this is a great spot for a filling lunch or dinner. With free flow sides – like paper-thin pickled daikon radish, cabbage salad with black sesame dressing, and fresh vegetables – and optional add-ons – like cheese, ramen noodles, tteokbokki, and fried rice to finish – it's no surprise why this spot is lively at all hours. 73 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jongno District, Seoul Kalguksu (Hand-Cut Noodles) These handmade, knife-cut wheat flour noodles are typically served in a hot broth as a comforting, homely dish prepared with some permutation of chicken, beef, or anchovy broth, and vegetables like zucchini, potatoes, and scallions. The name kalguksu literally translates to "knife noodles" and refers to the noodles' rustic, chewy texture.

Where to get it:

Jongno Halmeoni Kalguksu: A simple, rustic eatery with an emphasis on local flavors, serving dishes like kalguksu, sujebi (wide flat noodles) and mandu in a rich anchovy broth for just 10-12,000 won a bowl. Mostly filled with locals, this shop provides a veritable look into Korea's authentic food culture. Pro tip: The free flow kimchi on the table is some of the tastiest in all of Korea. 14-2 Donhwamun-ro 11da-gil, Jongno District, Seoul

Namdaemun Kalguksu Alley: This narrow alley in Namdaemun Market is filled with dozens of small stalls, often run by elderly women, that serve the same basic menu of kalguksu, along with other dishes like cold buckwheat noodles and steamed barley rice. It offers an authentic Korean food experience, with generous portions and a buzzing atmosphere, though it can be crowded, especially at meal times. 42-1 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Jung District, Seoul Yukhoe (Raw Beef) Similar to beef tartare, yukhoe is made from thinly sliced, high-quality beef marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and pear mixture and typically served with a raw egg yolk. Yukhoe is considered a delicacy, enjoyed on its own, topped with raw octopus, as a side dish, or sometimes as an ingredient in other dishes like bibimbap. Where to get it:

Yukhoe Jamaejip Head Store: Situated in Seoul's Gwangjang Market, this busy restaurant is notable for its raw beef dishes like yukhoe (beef tartare) with raw octopus (san-nakji), yukhoe bibimbap, and yukjeon (beef pancakes). It's common to have a wait due to its popularity, so go early and put your name down. 177 Jongno 4-ga, Jongno-gu, Seoul Samgyetang This Korean soup is made with a whole young chicken stuffed with glutinous rice, ginseng, jujubes, and garlic, and then simmered in a clear broth. It is considered a nutritious and energizing dish, traditionally eaten on hot summer days to combat fatigue and "fight heat with heat" ("iyeolchiyeol"). Where to get it:

Tosokchon: The poster child for samgyetang, this restaurant is housed in a renovated hanok building, and appreciated by both locals and tourists. 5 Jahamun-ro 5-gil, Jongno District, Seoul Namyeong Chicken: A modern stuffed and roasted chicken shop (not samgyetang, but still showcasing rice-stuffed chicken) that combines elements of Korean, Cantonese, Southeast Asian, and South American culinary heritages, roasted chicken here comes in all manner of flavor profiles, like Oriental chicken stuffed with chorizo sticky rice and mala black vinegar sauce, Ppenking chicken with cheddar and lime chili sauce, and Western chicken with mushroom spinach bacon stuffing. 12, Hangang-daero 80-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul Gomtang A warming soup made from long-simmered beef bones, marked by its milky-white broth. Often prepared with cuts like brisket, shank, or oxtail, gomtang is usually served with rice and/or noodles, garnished with green onions. Where to get it:

Ido Gomtang: Based on the name, it's clear that this friendly soup shop that's been passed down through three generations specializes in the eponymous gomtang soup, laden with fat-pleated brisket swimming in a rice soup, ideal for winter. 671-17 Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul Jjukumi Bokkeum (Spicy Stir-fried Baby Octopus) Jjukkumi Bokkeum is a stir-fried small, tender octopus (jjukkumi) dish tossed with a gochujang and vegetables. Fiery and filling, this dish is best finished by mixing with crispy rice on a hot plate. Where to get it:

Imo's Small Octopus Main Branch: This friendly eatery specializes in jjukumi sets starting at 12,000 won, including gochujang-slathered web octopus, bean sprouts, rice cakes, greens and herbs, pickled daikon, kimchi and rice. Pro tip: Make sure to save a little bit of the mixture for the end and the team will stir fry it with rice and seaweed for a satisfying finale. 119-4 Yongdu-dong Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Grandma Na Jeong Sun's Jjukkumi: Located on the same street, this internet famous shop serves the same style of stir-fried octopus, for a minimum of two people, starting at 10,000 won per person. 144 Muhak-ro, Yongdu-dong, Dongdaemun District, Seoul Bingsu (Shaved Ice) Made from finely shaved ice, often frozen milk, this cold dessert is studded with all manner of sweet toppings, such as red bean paste, fruit, condensed milk, and ice cream. It originated in the Joseon Dynasty and has evolved from a royal treat to a modern, widely enjoyed dessert year-round by many. Where to get it:

Sulbing: A South Korean dessert chain, Sulbing is known for its signature bingsu available in seasonal flavors like strawberry, mango, matcha, and injeolmi (soybean powder), among many others. This café has since expanded with nearly 500 locations across Asia and Australia. 27 Myeongdong 3-gil, Jung District, Seoul Okrumong: This dessert café doles out authentic patbingsu (shaved ice with red beans), using traditional methods, like boiling the red bean in a cauldron to make the sweet paste, and presenting desserts in traditional bronze bowls. 18 Yeondaedongmun-gil, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul Gejang (Raw Marinated Crab) This 24-48 marinated raw crab dish comes in two main varieties: ganjang gejang (marinated in a soy-based sauce) and yangnyeom gejang (made with a spicy, gochujang-based marinade). The resulting crab meat is succulent and tender, full of umami flavor. Where to get it:

Odarijip Ganjang Gejang: This marinated crab and shrimp restaurant highlights the soy-sauce marinated version of gejang, accompanied by an overflowing table of kimchi soup, steamed egg, rice, and nearly a dozen banchan for 30,000 won per person. 2F, 28 Myeongdong 8na-gil, Jung District, Seoul Street Snacks Seoul's street food scene is a cultural experience offering both savory and sweet snacks, from the spicy rice cakes of tteokbokki to the sweet, pan-fried pancakes called hotteok. Common locations include markets like Gwangjang and Namdaemun, where locals and visitors gather to eat, socialize, and enjoy affordable, traditional, and modern dishes.

Tteokbokki: Spicy and savory, these are chewy rice cakes simmered in a gochujang-based sauce. Variations include versions with fish cakes, cheese, or black bean sauce. Hotteok: A sweet, fried pancake filled with a mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. The caramelized sugar inside makes it a delicious, but very hot, treat. Bindaetteok: A savory mung bean pancake, often made with kimchi and meat, is a specialty of Gwangjang Market. Dakgangjeong: A snack of crispy, bite-sized fried chicken. Bungeoppang: Fish-shaped pancakes filled with sweet red bean paste Pajan/Jeon: Savory pancakes usually mixed with seafood, meat, and/or kimchi Gyeran-Bbang: Cornbread toast snacks topped with a steamed egg Odeng/Eomuk: Fish cakes bubbling in clear or spicy broth Gimbap: Nori rice rolls filled with vegetables and cut into bite-size slices. These are similar in appearance to sushi, but distinct in its sesame oil-seasoned rice and hearty fillings. Sogeumppang (Salt Bread): Flaky buns with a plush center, sprinkled in salt or a mix of other toppings/flavor profiles. Outposts include Jayeondo Sogeumppang (Salt Bread) & Jayeondoga, or Soha Salt Pond Ikseon-dong. Yakgwa: Flower-shaped, syrup-soaked honey cookies made from wheat flour, honey, and sesame oil, sold at markets and teahouses. Donuts Donuts, bagels, and bread shops of all kinds are trending in Seoul these days, from fluffy cream-filled pastries to chewy cinnamon twists. Many of these donut shops are destinations onto themselves, with stylish settings and a wide spectrum of treats beyond classic donuts. Where to get it: Knotted: A favored Korean brand famous for its cream-filled donuts and playful designs, Knotted has numerous locations across the city. 5 Dosan-daero 53-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul Abebe Bakery: Originating on Jeju Island, this hip bakery sees plush, cream-filled donuts in fun, Asian-leaning flavors like black sesame and matcha. The brand has since expanded to Seoul and Tokyo. 201 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jongno District, Seoul

Randy's Donuts: This American donut chain sees classic to creative donuts, with options from typical old fashioned glazed (the best rendition in the city) to green onion, and everything in between. 247 Donggyo-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul Queensberry Donut Shop: The Australian-style artisan donuts here are small yet dense, served in a setting reminiscent of a Sydney café. 377-43 Sindang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul Overte: This vegan donut shop delivers on flavor with options like Earl Grey, Raspberry & Pistachio, and Hazelnut Ganache. 34 Toegye-ro 10-gil, Jung District, Seoul To Drink Seoul's cocktail scene is characterized by creative, high-quality drinks and a strong sense of community. From bars in hanoks to those with storytelling-based menus, often incorporating local ingredients and Korean spirits into their cocktails, the bar industry is recognized globally for its collaborative atmosphere, where guest shifts and bar hopping are common, and connection between drinks and food.

Zest: Ranked No. 2 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 list (and the No. 16 bar in the world), and for good reason, Zest excels at serving up sustainably focused sippers in an invitingly intimate space. 6 Dosan-daero 55-gil, 1st floor, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Bar Cham: Celebrated for its innovative mixology with a nod to heritage Korean spirits, Bar Cham showcases local ingredients in sippable form. 34 Jahamun-ro 7-gil, Jongno District, Seoul

Alice: In the whimsical world of Alice, each cocktail tells a story, and the fantastical décor adds to the immersive experience. B1F, 47, Dosan-daero 55-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Pine & Co: Down a back-alley stairwell sits Pine & Co., a speakeasy with spunk. Crowned as No. 52 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 list, Pine & Co pours out experimental twists on classics. Don't miss the homemade boozy ice cream! B1, 33, Seolleung-ro 157-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Southside Parlor: This Texas-inspired watering hole and restaurant serves Southern-style food and craft cocktails to match in a relaxed atmosphere. 218 Noksapyeong-daero, Yongsan District, Seoul

Cricket: Paying homage to Korean-born spirits, Cricket offers one of the widest arrays of boutique soju, makgeolli, and cheongju, plus cocktails that focus on niche Korean tastes, all against a nature-inspired backdrop. 1F, 646-15, Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul