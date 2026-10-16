[Weekend Escape] Wuzhen Turns Into a Giant Stage, Just 90 Minutes From Shanghai

What if your weekend getaway came with a little unexpected drama? Not the kind you'd rather avoid. The kind where you turn a corner and stumble upon a puppet show, cross a stone bridge to find a street musician, or follow a colorful parade through centuries-old alleyways. Welcome to Wuzhen, a picturesque canal town about 90 minutes from Shanghai by car, where the 13th Wuzhen Theatre Festival opened on October 15. For 11 days, through October 25, this historic town in neighboring Zhejiang Province is transforming into a sprawling stage, bringing together performers from around the world for theater, music, dance, street art and plenty of after-dark entertainment. And you don't need to know your Ibsen from your Shakespeare to enjoy it.

An ancient town with a theatrical twist Wuzhen is already a popular weekend escape for Shanghai residents, with its narrow canals, stone bridges, traditional wooden houses and waterside teahouses. But during the festival, there's an extra reason to wander. The Outdoor Carnival, one of the festival's biggest attractions, brings more than 2,000 performances to the streets, squares, bridges and waterfronts of Wuzhen's Xizha Scenic Area. This year's lineup features 76 performing groups from China and abroad, including artists from France, Italy, Canada, Nicaragua and Argentina. Expect everything from contemporary dance and live music to puppetry, traditional Chinese opera and roaming theatrical performances. Among the highlights are Chinese intangible cultural heritage performances, including traditional string puppetry and regional opera, alongside imaginative street acts from international artists. The best way to experience it? Put away your itinerary for an hour or two and simply wander. You might find yourself watching a performance on a bridge, following a procession through an alley or joining an impromptu crowd beside the canal. In Wuzhen, the town itself is part of the show.

World-class theater, small-town setting For serious theatergoers, the festival offers a rare opportunity to see major international productions without leaving China. This year's program features 26 invited productions from 11 countries, spanning contemporary interpretations of classics, experimental theater and new Chinese works. The opening production, Henrik Ibsen's "The Wild Duck," is directed by acclaimed German theater director Thomas Ostermeier and performed by Berlin's Schaubühne theater company. Other highlights include "Hippolytus," presented by the National Theatre of Greece, and "Chess Story," a musical theater production from Vienna's Burgtheater. The closing production, "Cosmos," directed by French theater-maker Maëlle Poésy, draws inspiration from the real-life Mercury 13 program, which saw a group of American women undergo astronaut testing in the early 1960s. Chinese productions are equally prominent, with works exploring family relationships, aging, identity and contemporary life. For something less conventional, look out for the festival's Emerging Theater Artists' Competition, featuring 18 productions by young theater-makers. Performances take place at the West Warehouse Theater with outdoor screenings and online livestreams making the competition accessible to a wider audience. Some productions require advance tickets, so it's worth planning ahead if there's a particular show you want to catch. Beyond the stage: Art, coffee and late-night fun The festival isn't just about sitting in a theater. This year, the Wuzhen Theater Festival is expanding its Theatre Marketplace, turning the waterfront between the Bailian Pagoda and the Dishang Resort Hotel into a lively gathering place for food, drinks, art and music.

The festival's nighttime entertainment program, Wuzhen Night Roamer, offers a different musical theme each evening, from rock and folk to hip-hop, musicals and electronic dance music. If you prefer a slower pace, there's a new coffee market near the Dishang Resort Hotel, serving specialty coffee, kombucha and gelato. Art lovers can explore "Hello Wuzhen 2026," an exhibition featuring works by dozens of Chinese and international contemporary artists, led by renowned Chinese artist Zhang Xiaogang, who created this year's festival key visual. There's also a pop-up collaboration with designer toy brand Pop Mart featuring Hirono, as well as a robot theater production that puts human performers, humanoid robots and robotic dogs on the same stage. It's an eclectic mix, but that's part of the appeal. One minute you're exploring a centuries-old water town. The next, you're watching a robot perform or sipping coffee beside a contemporary art installation.

Don't forget the water town itself Even without the festival, Wuzhen deserves a spot on your weekend travel list. Located in Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province, the town is known for its beautifully preserved Jiangnan architecture and network of canals. Spend the morning exploring its stone-paved lanes, stopping at small shops and traditional workshops along the way. Take a boat ride through the waterways for a different perspective on the old town, or settle into a waterside café and watch the boats drift past. As evening falls, the lanterns come on, illuminating the wooden buildings and casting reflections across the canals. It's arguably the town's most atmospheric moment – especially during the festival, when music and performances continue after dark. For visitors who want a quieter experience, consider arriving early in the morning before the busiest crowds. And while Wuzhen is possible as a day trip from Shanghai, staying overnight gives you time to enjoy both the performances and the town's slower rhythms.

Make it a weekend Saturday: Explore, watch and wander Arrive in Wuzhen in the late morning and start with a walk through Xizha's historic streets. Stop for lunch at a local restaurant, then spend the afternoon discovering the Outdoor Carnival's street performances. If you've booked a theater production, build your afternoon or evening around it. Otherwise, explore the art exhibition, browse the market, and enjoy the festival atmosphere. After dinner, head back toward the canal for the nighttime music program, or simply take a walk beneath the lanterns.

Sunday: Slow down by the water Start with breakfast and a leisurely canal-side stroll. Visit traditional workshops, take a boat ride or spend some time exploring the quieter corners of the old town. Grab a coffee before heading back to Shanghai in the afternoon. No elaborate itinerary required. Sometimes the best part of a weekend away is having nowhere in particular to be.

The practical guide Where: Wuzhen, Tongxiang, Zhejiang Province

When: October 15-25, 2026

Official website: www.wuzhenfestival.comhttps://www.wuzhenfestival.com/ Getting there from Shanghai By car: Allow approximately 1.5-2 hours, depending on your starting point and traffic. Travel times may be longer during busy weekends.

By train:Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Tongxiang Railway Station, then continue to Wuzhen by taxi (around 60-80 yuan) or local transport. The train journey typically takes around 40–50 minutes, with additional time needed for the transfer.