4 Chinese Men Arrested in Thailand Over Alleged Detention of 3 Chinese Women

Thai police have arrested four Chinese men after rescuing three Chinese women who were allegedly confined and threatened at a house in Chonburi Province, according to Thai media.

The operation took place in Bang Lamung District on September 22 after authorities received a request for help linked to one of the women, Nation Thailand reported. Chonburi immigration officers, local police, tourist police and district officials were involved in the raid.

According to the report, officers entered the house after hearing a woman calling for help. They found three Chinese women inside, who appeared frightened and exhausted. One of them had bruises on her body.

Nation Thailand identified the victims as Lu Lina, 32, Xing Yifan, 24, and Liu Luojin, 21.

The women told police they had been held in a room and had their mobile phones confiscated. The passwords on the phones had allegedly been changed to prevent them from contacting people outside, according to Nation Thailand.

The women also alleged that money was transferred from their accounts using their phones and that they had been threatened with physical and sexual harm if they refused to comply.

Police detained four Chinese men at the property. Three of them did not have passports and told authorities they had entered Thailand through natural border crossings without undergoing official immigration checks, the report said. The fourth man had a valid passport.

All four were charged with unlawfully detaining the women, while three also face charges related to illegal entry and stay in Thailand. They were transferred to Bang Lamung Police Station for further investigation.

The case remains under investigation.