6 Detained After Xiamen Firm Allegedly Used Pesticide at Dozens of Restaurants

Six people have been detained in Xiamen, Fujian Province, after a pest-control company was accused of using the organophosphate insecticide dichlorvos while servicing restaurants, a city joint investigation team said yesterday.

The suspects include the legal representative, a shareholder and a training supervisor at Xiamen Lvlinsen Environmental Technology Co. The case remains under investigation.

Dichlorvos, also known as DDVP, can harm the nervous system. Exposure through inhalation, ingestion or skin contact can cause nausea, sweating, blurred vision and breathing difficulties, while severe poisoning may lead to muscle paralysis, coma or death.

Authorities began investigating the company after The Beijing News reported on August 24 that it had long used dichlorvos while providing pest-control and disinfection services to dozens of restaurant chains. The report named Green Tea Restaurant, Xianqi Banbudian, Fengyuanjia Hong Kong-style Tea Restaurant and Uoichi Sushi among the chains whose outlets had used the company.

Huli District's joint investigation team said at the time that the company's premises had been closed, its remaining pesticide stocks seized and samples collected from its products after public complaints prompted an inquiry.