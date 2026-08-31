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6 Detained After Xiamen Firm Allegedly Used Pesticide at Dozens of Restaurants

by Shine
August 31, 2026
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Six people have been detained in Xiamen, Fujian Province, after a pest-control company was accused of using the organophosphate insecticide dichlorvos while servicing restaurants, a city joint investigation team said yesterday.

The suspects include the legal representative, a shareholder and a training supervisor at Xiamen Lvlinsen Environmental Technology Co. The case remains under investigation.

Dichlorvos, also known as DDVP, can harm the nervous system. Exposure through inhalation, ingestion or skin contact can cause nausea, sweating, blurred vision and breathing difficulties, while severe poisoning may lead to muscle paralysis, coma or death.

Authorities began investigating the company after The Beijing News reported on August 24 that it had long used dichlorvos while providing pest-control and disinfection services to dozens of restaurant chains. The report named Green Tea Restaurant, Xianqi Banbudian, Fengyuanjia Hong Kong-style Tea Restaurant and Uoichi Sushi among the chains whose outlets had used the company.

Huli District's joint investigation team said at the time that the company's premises had been closed, its remaining pesticide stocks seized and samples collected from its products after public complaints prompted an inquiry.

6 Detained After Xiamen Firm Allegedly Used Pesticide at Dozens of Restaurants
Caption: Pesticide products and liquid photographed during The Beijing News investigation.

The Beijing News reported that employees poured dichlorvos concentrate into mineral-water bottles and removed the labels to avoid inspections. It also alleged that the company used rodenticides without required labels or documentation. One employee told the newspaper that they would not eat at restaurants serviced by the company.

Journalists collected liquid left on floors after pest-control work at several restaurants, and colloidal-gold tests returned positive results for dichlorvos, according to the newspaper.

Authorities inspected the businesses served by the company and commissioned accredited agencies to test the premises and kitchenware. The relevant indicators met safety standards, according to the statement.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Beijing#Xiamen
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