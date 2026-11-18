APEC 2026 Summit Kicks Off in Hi-Tech Shenzhen
by Zhou WeiranNovember 18, 2026
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The two-day APEC Leaders' Summit kicks off today with the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together."
What should we expect at the meeting, and what concrete rules will the summit lock in with its Shenzhen Declaration? Our own Zhou Weiran reports on site.
Editor: Lu Feiran
#Shenzhen
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