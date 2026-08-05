Beijing Court Lets Mother Inherit 87 Game Accounts After Son Dies at 36

A Beijing court has ruled that a mother can inherit her late son's 87 online game accounts, recognizing the account usage rights as inheritable virtual property.

The Beijing Shijingshan District People's Court handled the case after the woman, surnamed Chen, sued a game company following her only son's death from a serious illness in May 2025. He was 36.

Chen's son, surnamed Gu, began playing online games in his early 20s and had no formal job. Over more than a decade, he registered 87 verified accounts with a game company, raised their levels and accumulated in-game benefits. Chen said she hoped to transfer the accounts to her name to help support herself on her limited income, according to the court.

The company argued that it owned the accounts and virtual items under its user agreement, while users had only limited usage rights. It also said the accounts had personal attributes and should not be treated as inheritable property. Gu's daughter from a previous marriage later submitted a statement giving up her inheritance rights in the accounts.

The court ruled that online game accounts, character data, virtual items, equipment and game currency have property value and fall within the category of online virtual property. Although the usage rights are connected to account authentication, the court said their core value is economic and that the law does not prohibit their inheritance.

The court confirmed Chen as the only legal heir entitled to the usage rights of the 87 accounts and ordered the company to help change the verified identity information within 15 days after the judgment took effect. Neither side appealed, and the ruling is now legally effective.