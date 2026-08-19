Boy In Wu Lei China Jersey Harassed After Shanghai Shenhua Loss

A young football fan wearing Wu Lei's No. 7 China national team jersey was surrounded and verbally abused by some Shanghai Shenhua supporters after a Chinese Super League match in Shanghai, triggering heated online debate.

The incident happened on the evening of August 18 as spectators were leaving Shanghai Stadium, where Shenhua lost 3-0 at home to Beijing Guoan in a rescheduled Round 18 match.

According to the social media video, the boy was leaving with his father when several Shenhua fans gathered around them, criticized and shouted at them, with some people at the scene yelling that the pair were "disgraceful."

The child was not wearing a Shanghai Port club jersey, but a China national team shirt. The reaction appeared to stem from the No. 7 shirt's association with Wu Lei, who plays for Shenhua's city rival Shanghai Port.

Wu Lei's official Weibo account posted a notice late that night seeking the boy and his father, saying it hoped the child could come to watch a match and that his love for football deserved an embrace.

Veteran sports commentator Han Qiaosheng criticized the adults involved, saying people are Chinese first and fans second.

Legal observers said a group repeatedly surrounding and publicly insulting another person could be suspected of violating China's Public Security Administration Punishments Law, and suggested the family report the case to police.

The episode has renewed discussion about fan conduct and the boundaries of football rivalry, especially when minors are involved.