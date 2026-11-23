Children as young as 2 could go to nursery at more kindergartens in China under a plan to bring childcare closer to home.

The plan supports renovations and extensions at kindergartens able to offer classes for children ages 2 to 3. It also calls for childcare within a 15-minute reach of families and more nursery services in rural areas where demand exists.

Released today by four government departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Education, the plan sets goals for 2030. By then, the share of children under 3 enrolled in childcare should rise by 6 percentage points from its 2025 level.

Families could also have more flexible choices. The plan encourages communities to use idle buildings for care facilities offering half-day or hourly services. Some could bring care for older people and young children under one roof, provided safety is ensured.

Eligible kindergarten nursery classes would be included in subsidies for affordable childcare. Local governments with the means are encouraged to offer stable operating subsidies to care providers. It also calls for improvements to the way affordable childcare fees are set.

Childcare service centers would expand across prefecture-level cities and populous counties, with a goal of reaching all prefecture-level cities. Nurseries could also extend services to villages with larger populations.

The measures are part of a wider push to help families looking after both children and older relatives. The plan also calls for upgrades at 2,000 aging public eldercare institutions. By 2030, nursing beds should account for 73 percent of beds in eldercare institutions, while community eldercare services and facilities should reach 70 percent coverage.

At a briefing on November 10, commission official Huang Weiru said the next steps would include more integrated nursery and kindergarten services and encouragement for employers to provide childcare.