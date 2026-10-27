China's Boycott Against Mbappé Widens as CCTV Halts Broadcasts

The backlash in China against French soccer star Kylian Mbappé widened today, with state broadcaster CCTV halting broadcasts involving La Liga and Mbappé, while major Chinese brands ended partnerships and social media platforms restricted or removed related content.

Sources at China Media Group confirmed that CCTV had stopped airing La Liga matches and other programming involving Mbappé from yesterday night, and had also removed advertisements featuring the Real Madrid forward. Mbappé's accounts on Weibo and RedNote were meanwhile shown as restricted from posting.

RedNote said in a statement that its cooperation with Mbappé had already ended on December 31, 2024, and that the platform was continuing to review and remove related promotional material.

The moves followed remarks involving the country that Mbappé made during a recent appearance on The Bridge, a YouTube interview program hosted by his Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.