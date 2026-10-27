Chinese Brands Cut Ties With Mbappé After Controversial China-Related Remarks

Several Chinese brands have moved to end or distance themselves from partnerships with French soccer star Kylian Mbappé after remarks involving China during a recent interview sparked criticism on Chinese social media.

Dongpeng Beverage said today that it had terminated all cooperation with Mbappé, saying it had “zero tolerance” for remarks or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. Its electrolyte drink brand Bushuila also issued a separate statement announcing the end of its partnership with the Real Madrid forward. Dongpeng had named Mbappé a brand ambassador earlier this year as part of its sports marketing strategy.

Dairy giant Mengniu also said it would end all cooperation with Mbappé and removed related promotional material from its official social media accounts. Cheese brand Milkground, controlled by Mengniu, also took down Mbappé-related content.

Swiss sportswear company On, which signed Mbappé as a global ambassador in September and made him a central figure in its expansion into football, removed content featuring him from its Chinese social media account. On had announced the partnership only weeks earlier as part of its entry into the football market.

Chinese retailer Pangdonglai also said it would not restock Mbappé jerseys. Staff at its Sanpang store in Xinjiang, Henan Province, told Jimu News today that the only Mbappé jersey previously sold at the store — a Paris Saint-Germain home shirt from the 2022-23 season priced at 24,800 yuan (US$3,480) — had already been purchased, and no further Mbappé jerseys would be ordered.

The backlash followed Mbappé’s appearance on The Bridge, a YouTube interview program hosted by his Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.