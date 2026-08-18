Chinese Business Presence Grows at SPROUTS Forum in Kazan

More than 200 Chinese companies are participating in the international forum "SPROUTS: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," which is currently underway in Kazan, Russia.

The number of Chinese delegates attending the event, which is growing year by year, reflecting an increasing interest among Chinese businesses in Russian regions and Tatarstan.

Tatarstan is one of the most active regions for Russian-Chinese cooperation and a leader in strengthening interregional Sino-Russian relations. The Russian region's trade turnover with China surged more than 12 folds to US$3.35 billion between 2015 and 2025.

The Chinese participants include major corporations and industry associations such as Baidu and Baidu AI Cloud, China Railroad Construction Corporation International, China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), China International Marine Containers (CIMC), China Eastern Airlines, Sinopharm-CMDC, China Railroad Construction, and representatives from the technology and transportation sectors.

This year, the SPROUTS business program focuses on eight key areas: trade, logistics, finance, energy, technology, industry, and agriculture. The participation of a large number of Chinese enterprises will enable discussions on collaboration not only at the regional and government levels but also directly with entrepreneurs, investors, and technology companies.

The emphasis is on high-tech industries. Representatives from the Shenzhen Artificial Intelligence Industry Association, the Shenzhen UAV Industry Association, the Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center, Genew Technologies, and other organizations are visiting Kazan.

This will allow them to talk about collaborative projects in artificial intelligence, unmanned technologies, industrial automation, digitalization, transportation and manufacturing.

Direct business contacts and B2B discussions will be an important aspect of the forum, allowing Russian enterprises to not only showcase their initiatives to Chinese partners but also identify particular areas for collaboration, ranging from supply chains to joint ventures.

"This year, we see maximum engagement from the Chinese side. More government delegations from key regions of China are attending the forum," said Taliya Minullina, CEO of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency.

"This is a truly unique opportunity for Russian businesses – to hold numerous direct meetings in a short period of time, meet potential partners, present their projects, and establish new business relationships.

"This is exactly why the SPROUTS Forum was created – to translate regional cooperation into specific business projects, investments, and joint ventures," Minullina said.