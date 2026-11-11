Chinese Tourist Missing on Mount Fuji as Family Plans Search

A 25-year-old Chinese tourist has gone missing after continuing alone up Mount Fuji while the mountain was closed to climbers, and his family is preparing to travel to Japan to search for him, Jimu News reported today. Chen Jie last contacted friends while on the mountain on November 8. By yesterday evening, his cousin, a woman surnamed Wang, said he had been out of contact for 60 hours and his phone remained switched off.

Wang, who lives in Aksu in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, told Jimu News that Japanese police had deployed a helicopter to search yesterday morning but had not found him. Poor weather could delay further search efforts, she said. According to information Wang obtained from Chen's friends, he arrived in Tokyo on November 5 and reached Mount Fuji before dawn on November 8. He began climbing around 5:30am and sent his final video and location to friends around 10:30am. The location information placed him near the mountain's fifth station. In the video, he could be heard breathing heavily and saying, "I'm heading up ... there's no one around."