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Chinese Tourist Missing on Mount Fuji as Family Plans Search

by Shine
November 11, 2026
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Chinese Tourist Missing on Mount Fuji as Family Plans Search
Caption: Chen Jie is a member of Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer rescue organization, and has mountaineering experience.

A 25-year-old Chinese tourist has gone missing after continuing alone up Mount Fuji while the mountain was closed to climbers, and his family is preparing to travel to Japan to search for him, Jimu News reported today.

Chen Jie last contacted friends while on the mountain on November 8. By yesterday evening, his cousin, a woman surnamed Wang, said he had been out of contact for 60 hours and his phone remained switched off.

Chinese Tourist Missing on Mount Fuji as Family Plans Search
Caption: The location information placed him near the mountain's fifth station.

Wang, who lives in Aksu in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, told Jimu News that Japanese police had deployed a helicopter to search yesterday morning but had not found him. Poor weather could delay further search efforts, she said.

According to information Wang obtained from Chen's friends, he arrived in Tokyo on November 5 and reached Mount Fuji before dawn on November 8. He began climbing around 5:30am and sent his final video and location to friends around 10:30am.

The location information placed him near the mountain's fifth station. In the video, he could be heard breathing heavily and saying, "I'm heading up ... there's no one around."

Chinese Tourist Missing on Mount Fuji as Family Plans Search
Caption: In a video shot by Chen, he could be heard breathing heavily and saying, "I'm heading up ... there's no one around."

Wang said Chen initially had two companions he had met for the hike. Both turned back because of the weather and their physical condition, while Chen continued alone. His hiking companions alerted police that evening after being unable to reach him.

Chen works in Zhejiang Province and is a member of Blue Sky Rescue, a volunteer rescue organization, Wang said. He regularly took part in volunteer rescue operations and had some mountaineering experience.

This was his first trip to Japan, but he had not told his family before leaving, Wang said. She learned about the visit through a video shared on social media.

Chen is an only child, and both his parents are nearly 60, she said. The family has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Japan. Embassy consular staff told The Beijing News that they had received the family's documents and were helping expedite their visa applications.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Beijing
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