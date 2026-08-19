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Classical Strings Reverberate Across Shanghai

by Ding Yining, Qin Congcong
August 19, 2026
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  • Credit: Ti Gong
6 Photos  |  View Slide Show

The "Guitar Strings in Shanghai" 2026 Shanghai International Guitar Art Season was held from July 25 to July 30.

At the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater, the Shanghai Classical Guitar Orchestra, together with the Morning Music Choir, performed "We Are The World" and drew a perfect conclusion to this year's weeklong event.

The International Guitar Art Season has gradually evolved from a professional competition into a citywide cultural brand with international influence and wide public engagement.

A series of performances were held at public venues such as metro stations, airports, shopping centers and outdoor open spaces, bringing the sound of the guitar to the public and visitors alike.

Through a combination of online and offline initiatives, the event reached a cumulative 120,000 audiences and participants, transforming the once niche art form of classical guitar into a cultural feast enjoyed by the whole city, whilst also injecting a vibrant artistic energy into Shanghai's efforts to establish itself as a diverse and inclusive cultural hub.

At the closing ceremony, the Shanghai International Guitar Art Season signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Organizing Committee of the Michele Pittaluga International Classical Guitar Competition of Italy

The two sides will collaborate to attract more top-tier artistic talent, high-caliber performances and high-level professional competitions to Shanghai, thereby further expanding the international influence of the city's guitar arts scene.

Editor: Li Qian

#Shanghai
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