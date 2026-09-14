Court Backs Firing Of Worker Who Had Affair With Colleague Before Stroke

A court in Hebei Province has ruled that a company legally dismissed an employee who had an improper relationship with a female colleague, even though he later became seriously ill, while ordering the company to pay him sick-leave wages.

The case involved a man surnamed Zhang, who suffered a brain hemorrhage on the night of January 22, 2024, after having an improper relationship with a female co-worker after work. He underwent brain surgery and was later found to have no capacity for civil conduct.

Zhang's mother, acting as his legal representative, sued the company. She said Zhang was in a vegetative state and that the company had dismissed him after he fell ill. She asked the court to order the company to make up 11 months of social insurance contributions and pay more than 383,000 yuan (US$57,000) in sickness relief, medical subsidies and compensation for what she said was an illegal dismissal.

The company argued that Zhang's conduct violated public order, social morals and its workplace rules. It said the dismissal was lawful and that Zhang was not entitled to the compensation he sought.

The Shahe City People's Court recently issued a first-instance ruling, according to China Judgments Online. It ordered the company to pay Zhang 11,159.98 yuan in sick-leave wages, but rejected his other claims.

The court found that Zhang joined the defendant company in April 2014. In March 2023, the company adopted employee conduct and reward-and-punishment rules through a staff representative meeting. Zhang attended the meeting as a staff representative.

Those rules said the company could end the employment relationship without compensation if an employee seriously violated public morals, repeatedly harassed or provoked colleagues of the opposite sex after a warning, or had an improper relationship with a colleague of the opposite sex.

The court said Zhang knew about the rules and still had an improper relationship with a colleague. In plain terms, the court held that being on medical leave does not give a worker a free pass for serious misconduct that happened before or during the illness period.

The company told the labor union on March 9, 2024, that it planned to dismiss Zhang. The union did not object. On March 12, the company issued a dismissal notice and delivered it that afternoon to Zhang's then wife.

On the sick-leave wage claim, the court said the company still had to pay Zhang according to the relevant rules for the period from January 23 to March 12, 2024. It calculated the amount at 80 percent of Zhang's monthly wage, totaling 11,159.98 yuan.

The court did not rule on Zhang's request for the company to make up 11 months of social insurance contributions, saying that issue was outside the scope of this civil labor-dispute case.