Ctrip Fully Refunds Traveler After US$64 Return on US$2,248 Ticket Sparks Anger

A Chinese traveler has received a full refund for an international air ticket after his complaint that a 15,217 yuan (US$2,248) fare initially returned only 432 yuan sparked heated discussion online, China News Service reported today.

The traveler, a man surnamed Lin, bought the ticket through Ctrip but applied for a refund three days before departure because of a schedule change, according to Chinese media reports. He said he noticed a prompt showing a charge of more than 400 yuan during the refund process and assumed that was the handling fee.

Lin later found that only 432 yuan had been returned to his account. He said Ctrip offered to convert 300,000 points in his account into 3,000 yuan in compensation for a new ticket, but he would still have had to pay the remaining price difference.

Lin complained to media on July 20 and the case soon became a trending topic on Chinese social media.

On July 28, Lin received two additional refunds, one of more than 12,000 yuan and another of more than 2,000 yuan. Together with the 432 yuan previously refunded, the full 15,217 yuan fare was returned.

Lin said the refund itself was no longer the only issue. "Whether they refunded it or not is no longer that important to me," he was quoted as saying. "I hope one person's victory can bring more victories to countless consumers."

Lin also questioned the way refund rules were displayed. He said the ticket he bought was placed prominently at the top of the app page, with the words "only part of taxes and fees refundable" shown in small type. Another ticket on the same route that allowed changes and refunds was shown lower on the page and cost only 400 yuan more.

Su Haopeng, a law professor at the University of International Business and Economics, said refund fees are legally a form of penalty for breach of contract and should match the airline's actual losses. If an airline fails to clearly explain the refund ratio, or deliberately hides it, the practice is unfair and unreasonable, he said.

Ctrip told media that the refund rules were set by Air China and that Lin's order allowed only taxes and additional services totaling 432 yuan to be returned.