Fans Pack Cinemas at 3am as China's BLG Wins World Title

Esports fans packed cinemas across China in the early hours of Sunday to watch Bilibili Gaming win the League of Legends World Championship, with some Hangzhou screenings selling out two days before the final.

China's BLG defeated South Korea's Gen.G 3-1 to claim its first world title. It was the first championship for a club from China's LPL league since EDG won in 2021.

In Hangzhou, more than 600 seats in one auditorium at a cinema in West City Intime mall were filled at 3am, along with two other halls, according to Metropolitan Express. At another cinema in West Lake Cultural Square, spectators filled even the front row of the largest IMAX hall.

Some paid 69 yuan (US$10.19) to watch a match they could have streamed at home. Wang Tao, 29, who arrived with a colleague at 2:40am, told the reporters that watching together meant being able to cheer without disturbing the neighbors.

In Wuhan, more than 20 cinemas sold over 5,000 tickets, Jimu News reported, citing ticketing records.

The demand prompted cinemas to add screenings. National Business Daily reported that 19 cinemas in Ruyi's northeastern network sold 5,734 tickets across 29 screenings, with occupancy exceeding 95 percent at 21 of them.

A regional marketing manager told the newspaper that extra screenings required equipment transfers, technical adjustments and signal testing. The overnight events also brought in spending on drinks and snacks and attracted customers who seldom visited for films.

The manager said cinemas had been exploring esports, sports and other programming to supplement revenue outside major moviegoing seasons.