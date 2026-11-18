Jensen Huang said in a statement on X yesterday that he would be willing to return as Nvidia’s chief executive if the company’s board believed doing so was in the best interests of shareholders, employees and the company, his first public comments since stepping down last week.

Huang said he had received an “outpouring of calls” from employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to return.

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” Huang wrote. He added that if directors concluded his return would benefit Nvidia and its stakeholders, he “would be honored” to serve again as CEO.

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive and board member on Nov. 12 after acknowledging an extramarital affair and amid an independent board investigation into related issues.

Nvidia’s board, however, quickly ruled out his return.

Speaking during the company’s quarterly earnings call later yesterday, board chair Harvey Jones said Huang had voluntarily resigned after disclosing personal conduct that was inconsistent with Nvidia’s standards and culture.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said.

The board said it remained confident in Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO while Nvidia searches for a permanent successor. Directors are also continuing an independent investigation and have established a board committee focused on national security and export-control oversight.

The leadership turmoil comes as Nvidia continues to report strong growth driven by demand for artificial-intelligence computing.

The company reported record fiscal third-quarter revenue of US$115.8 billion for the period ended October 25, up 103 percent from a year earlier and 20 percent from the previous quarter. Net income rose to US$65.3 billion, while data-center revenue reached US$107.6 billion, up 110 percent year on year.

Nvidia forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about US$130 billion, plus or minus 3 percent, above Wall Street expectations.

Shares rose in extended trading after the earnings release as investors focused on the stronger-than-expected results and outlook. The stock had come under pressure in recent weeks amid uncertainty surrounding Huang’s departure, governance concerns and questions over the pace of future AI spending.

The results showed that Nvidia’s core business remained strong despite the sudden leadership change, while the board’s latest comments made clear that the company is moving ahead with its search for a new permanent chief executive rather than bringing Huang back.