Kazan Forum Promotes Regional Cooperation

Minnikhanov said this year's gathering demonstrated the enthusiasm for bilateral collaboration. More than 60 Russian regions took part in the event.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan, said, "The goal is to bring our countries closer together and engage the regions of the Russian Federation."

The 4th international forum "SPROUTS: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation," which concluded on August 18 in Kazan, has enhanced regional cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian-Chinese Investment Cooperation Atlas was presented at the forum for the first time. The new document will help Chinese investors select projects in the Russian regions.

Universities in Tatarstan and China are forming the "China-Russia University of Advanced Technologies" (CRUTech) Consortium, connecting Russian and Chinese universities, research institutions and others. It will transform bilateral educational and scientific cooperation from isolated contacts to joint projects.

The consortium includes approximately 10 universities from Tatarstan and 14 universities from Shandong Province.

"What makes CRUTech unique is that collaborations take place not only among universities but also regions," said Timirkhan Alishev, vice-rector for external relations at Kazan (Volga Region) Federal University, adding that "the Republic of Tatarstan is a leading, industrially developed region of the Russian Federation, and Shandong Province is one of the advanced regions of the People's Republic of China."

Cooperation in education between the Russian Federation and China is currently developing very actively.

Over the past decade, the number of Chinese students in Russia has grown from 5 percent to 15 percent, said Alishev.

He noted that the number of Russian students in China is also increasing. Currently, over 20,000 Russians are studying at leading universities in China.

In November 2026, a three-day forum of technical universities of Russia and China will be held at the IT Park named after Bashir Rameev in Kazan as part of the China-Russia Years of Education.