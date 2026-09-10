Liu Xiang 'Chooses Independent Career Path' After Retirement Settlement

Shanghai sports authorities said today Chinese hurdling star Liu Xiang has "chosen independent employment" after completing retirement placement procedures.

The Shanghai Administration of Sports said in a statement that it had held in-depth discussions with Liu and offered several placement options, including roles related to the city’s athletics center, technical management and sports universities. Liu ultimately chose independent employment, a decision the authority said it respected.

According to the statement, Liu submitted an application for independent employment on September 1 and signed related agreements. His personnel procedures were largely completed on September 7, and he received economic compensation in accordance with relevant rules.

The sports authority also said it respected Liu’s decision to donate all salary income he had received since April 2015 to disaster relief after the recent mudslide in Gyirong, Xizang Autonomous Region.

Liu, one of China’s most prominent track-and-field athletes, won the men’s 110-meter hurdles gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and became one of the country’s best-known sports figures. The Shanghai authority described him as an outstanding athlete who had made major contributions to Chinese sport and to the city’s sporting history.

The statement said Shanghai’s athlete retirement placement work is carried out under national and municipal policies covering public institution personnel management and retired athlete settlement. It said organized placement and independent employment are both policy options.

Over the past decade, Shanghai has arranged retirement placement for nearly 1,000 athletes, including more than 10 Olympic or world champions, according to the authority.

The Shanghai Administration of Sports said it would continue to support retired athletes, including Liu, and help protect their legal rights and interests. It also said it would take public feedback into account, further improve local retirement placement policies and strengthen support systems for athletes transitioning into new careers.