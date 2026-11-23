A mother in northeastern China's Jilin Province says she does not know whether her child's umbilical cord stem cells are still in storage after discovering that the company she paid in 2014 has been deregistered.

The woman, surnamed Cao, told Cover News she paid 19,600 yuan (US$2,900) for a service she hoped would provide an extra safeguard for her child's health. Her agreement with Jilin Jihui Biotechnology Co Ltd covered 18 years of storage, ending on July 25, 2032.

Cao said she searched for the company in mid-November and discovered it had closed. She could no longer reach the salesperson or other company contacts, leaving her concerned about both her payment and the whereabouts of the stored material.

The agreement specifically covered mesenchymal stem cells from umbilical cord tissue. These are different from the blood-forming stem cells found in umbilical cord blood.

Company records cited by Cover News showed that Jilin Jihui had changed its name to Jilin Huahui Biotechnology Co Ltd and was deregistered in November 2021. A court imposed spending restrictions on the company and its legal representative in 2022.

Reporters tried several listed company telephone numbers on November 20, but found them disconnected.

The case prompted online discussion about the cost of private storage and whether providers can fulfill long-term commitments. Cao said she had wanted peace of mind and hoped her child would never need the stored material.

Cover News also contacted a Qingdao medical group it described as the company's parent. One employee said the company's relationship with the group was unclear, while an administrative staff member said the information would be collected and reported internally. The report did not establish where Cao's stored material was or who, if anyone, had taken over its care.

Umbilical cord blood, collected from the umbilical cord and placenta after birth and after the cord is cut, contains blood-forming stem cells used in transplants to treat certain blood cancers and immune disorders. Its suitability depends on the disease, donor compatibility and the number of cells available.

The agreement in Cao’s case covered mesenchymal stem cells from umbilical cord tissue, which differ from the blood-forming cells found in cord blood. Mesenchymal stem cells are being studied for their potential to regulate immune responses and support tissue repair. Most proposed uses remain experimental.