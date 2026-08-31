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Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing

by Shine
August 31, 2026
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Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: The father hands the Mangshan pit viper specimen to a child.

Two rare snake specimens at the National Zoological Museum of China in Beijing were damaged after a father allegedly allowed his children to handle and hit them in an endangered animals exhibition hall, the museum said.

The museum said on August 29 that the incident happened several days earlier in its first-floor endangered animals hall, where two children played in front of a Zhoushan cobra specimen and a Mangshan pit viper specimen.

According to the museum, the children repeatedly grabbed and hit the specimens, while their father failed to stop them and instead picked up the two specimens and handed them to the children.

Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: A child uses his shoe to hit the Zhoushan cobra specimen.

Zhang Jinshuo, curator of the museum, told BRTV News yesterday that other visitors reminded the family at the scene, but the father did not pay much attention. By the time staff arrived, he had already left with the children, Zhang said.

The Mangshan pit viper specimen suffered serious damage, with part of its tongue broken and its abdomen cracked after the father picked it up to amuse the children, Zhang said. The Zhoushan cobra specimen also had cracks on both sides of its abdomen after a child took off a shoe and struck it.

Zhang said the museum is still assessing the extent of the damage and will ask professional specimen restorers to repair the items. He said such specimens are similar to craft works and do not have a unified market price, so the museum will make a comprehensive assessment based on the damage and relevant legal cases.

Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: Part of the tongue of the Mangshan pit viper specimen is broken.
Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: The Mangshan pit viper specimen's abdomen cracked.

The curator said it is common for natural history museums to display specimens openly on platforms because glass can affect viewing through reflections, especially in smaller exhibition halls.

He added that each hall has patrolling security guards and signs telling visitors not to touch exhibits. Surveillance staff noticed the incident and notified security, but the father initially denied touching the specimens, Zhang said. After a guard reminded him to wash his hands after contact with the specimens, the father went to a restroom for about two minutes.

Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: The Zhoushan cobra specimen had cracks on both sides of its abdomen

"The problem is not with the children. We can understand that children may not know better," Zhang said. "But it was extremely inappropriate for a parent to carry specimens around, gesture with them and play with the children."

The damaged Mangshan pit viper, also known as the Mangshan iron-head snake, is a species endemic to China and a first-class nationally protected wild animal. Its wild population is considered critically endangered, according to the source article.

The museum described the incident as "typical, egregious uncivilized visiting behavior" and said it had preserved complete surveillance footage. It reserved the right to pursue legal responsibility, including possible compensation if the damage is serious.

Zhang said the museum may consider fully enclosing the repaired specimens in glass covers, although doing so would affect the visitor experience.

Under China's Civil Code, guardians bear civil liability for damage caused by minors.

Museum Says Rare Snake Specimens Damaged By Children In Beijing
Caption: The Zhoushan cobra specimen had cracks on both sides of its abdomen

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Beijing
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