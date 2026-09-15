Ningbo Sea-View Metro Draws Crowds During Free Trial Rides
Metro Line 12 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, began a six-day free trial yesterday, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists ahead of its scheduled opening. The trial will run through September 19. The line is billed as China's first cross-sea suburban railway, offering views of the sea from its trains.
Ningbo Rail Transit advised passengers to travel at off-peak times, preferably avoiding 7am to 10am. Older passengers were particularly urged to avoid crowded periods and take care of their safety.
The 61.5-kilometer line links six districts and one county through 10 stations, including two underground stations and eight elevated stations. The journey between downtown Ningbo and Xiangshan is cut to about 30 minutes.
The line's key project, the 8.3-kilometer Xiangshan Bay cross-sea bridge, runs alongside the existing Yongguan Expressway bridge with aligned piers, creating what officials describe as a distinctive view of twin bridges and a train crossing the sea.
From yesterday to September 19, riders can collect a trial-ride ticket at any station on the line. Each person may receive one ticket per visit and take two free rides.
Crowds became heavy at Xiaoyangjiang Station, a transfer hub for three lines. At 8:20am, Ningbo Rail Transit said the station had begun crowd controls and asked trial passengers to delay their trips. Between 8am and 11am, operators added services, extended station stops and had some trains pass through stations without stopping. The controls were lifted after passenger flows returned to normal about 11am.
After the first train arrived in Xiangshan, more downtown residents visited Penglai Market to buy seafood, while traffic at the Songlanshan coastal resort also increased. Shuttle-ticket orders rose sharply after 10am, with many visitors being older passengers.
Editor: Wang Qingchu