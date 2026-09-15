Ningbo Sea-View Metro Draws Crowds During Free Trial Rides

Metro Line 12 in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, began a six-day free trial yesterday, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists ahead of its scheduled opening. The trial will run through September 19. The line is billed as China's first cross-sea suburban railway, offering views of the sea from its trains.

Ningbo Rail Transit advised passengers to travel at off-peak times, preferably avoiding 7am to 10am. Older passengers were particularly urged to avoid crowded periods and take care of their safety.

The 61.5-kilometer line links six districts and one county through 10 stations, including two underground stations and eight elevated stations. The journey between downtown Ningbo and Xiangshan is cut to about 30 minutes.

The line's key project, the 8.3-kilometer Xiangshan Bay cross-sea bridge, runs alongside the existing Yongguan Expressway bridge with aligned piers, creating what officials describe as a distinctive view of twin bridges and a train crossing the sea.