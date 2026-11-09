Nvidia Board Opens Investigation After Jensen Huang Admits Affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly apologized for being unfaithful to his wife as the chipmaker’s board opens an independent investigation into reports that a woman with whom he had a relationship was recruited by Chinese intelligence to target him.

China rejected the intelligence allegations at an October 30 Foreign Ministry briefing. Asked about the New York Times report, spokesman Guo Jiakun said: “The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China.”

In a message published by Nvidia yesterday, Huang said, “I was unfaithful to my wife,” adding that his actions had hurt his wife and children and that he took full responsibility. He also apologized to Nvidia employees, directors, partners and shareholders, saying he had “fallen short” of the responsibility that came with leading the company. Huang said he would cooperate fully with the board’s investigation and reiterated his commitment to US national security.

Nvidia’s board said the same day that a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would examine reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it currently had “no reason to believe” that US national security or Nvidia secrets had been compromised and expressed confidence in Huang and his management team.

The woman at the center of the controversy has been identified in US media reports as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese citizen who was a senior executive at Singapore-based data-center company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. The two are not related. AP reported that Megaspeed bought more than US$4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years.