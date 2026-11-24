The stock closed at US$165.05, up US$39.52 from Friday. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.51 percent, the S&P 500 rose 4.73 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent. The three indexes recorded their strongest session since April 2025, according to Yahoo Finance.

Nvidia shares surged 31.48 percent on Monday after the company reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending Wall Street sharply higher as he returned to headquarters and thanked employees for a second chance.

Employees greeted Huang with cheers and applause at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. In a video reported by USA Today, he acknowledged the opportunity to return.

"Thank you all for the second chance," Huang told employees. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

The welcome contrasted with the scrutiny awaiting him in Washington. His reinstatement will not change the schedule for congressional questioning.

Huang will appear for a closed-door, transcribed interview with three House committees on December 1, their chairmen confirmed on Monday. Nvidia's general counsel, Tim Teter, will appear the following day. The panels are the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has separately scheduled Huang to testify at 10am Eastern time on December 3. The public hearing, titled "Protecting America's AI Advantage: Oversight of US Export Controls," will take place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, with online participation also available. Huang is the only witness currently listed.

Nvidia announced on November 23 that its board had voted unanimously to restore Huang as president, CEO and a director, effective immediately. The decision followed discussions with Huang and input from senior US government officials, the company said.

The board said it was satisfied with his ability to lead Nvidia and believed his return posed no national security risk. An independent board committee's investigation will continue, with Huang's cooperation.

US President Donald Trump had urged the board to bring Huang back in a Truth Social post on Sunday evening, saying his return would benefit both Nvidia and the US.

Harvey C. Jones remains board chair. Nvidia thanked finance chief Colette Kress for serving as interim CEO and said it was seeking a chief compliance officer as it continued cooperating with government investigations and inquiries.