Palm-sized booklets that let children follow short online dramas on paper are gaining popularity among primary and secondary school students in China, raising concerns over copyright and the suitability of their content.

The folding booklets mimic smartphones, with covers resembling a phone screen. Opened out, they form long strips of screenshots and dialogue arranged by episode, allowing readers to follow a story without a device.

Sold in stationery shops and small stores, individual copies typically cost between 1 yuan (15 US cents) and 5 yuan. Online, a box of 24 can sell for around 14 yuan.

Much of the material is taken directly from popular online short dramas. Stories commonly feature domineering business tycoons, rebirth, reversals of fortune and comedy, with an emphasis on fast-moving, immediately gratifying plots.

With mobile phones barred from primary and secondary school campuses, the booklets have become an alternative passed around during breaks. Children also exchange them, giving the little books a social role as well as an entertainment function.

Online commenters have dubbed them a new generation of lianhuanhua, the inexpensive illustrated storybooks familiar to earlier generations of Chinese readers. Their portability, low price and quick storytelling have reminded some parents born in the 1980s and 1990s of reading at bookstalls as children.

But the comparison comes with a question over publishing status. Most of the products do not display a standard book number and are sold as toys under toy standards rather than publication standards.