Security Guard Finds Pleas for Help, Rescues 90-Year-Old Neighbor Trapped for 20 Hours

A security guard in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, helped rescue a 90-year-old woman who had been trapped in her bedroom for more than 20 hours after finding three handwritten pleas for help thrown from a residential building, local police said. Liu Xianliang was patrolling a residential compound about 8am on September 14 when he found a newspaper bundle tied with red string on the ground. Inside were three notes asking for help. One asked that the notes be given to the duty worker at the entrance. Another identified an apartment in the compound and asked that the door be opened without changing the lock, saying the resident was inside. The back of the note said the writer had gone 20 hours without food or water.

The third note included Liu's name and asked for his help if he was on duty that day. Liu had worked at the compound for seven or eight years and recognized the resident as an elderly retired teacher surnamed Wu who lived alone on the fourth floor. "I immediately went upstairs," Liu said. He knocked and called out, and heard a faint response from inside, but could not make out the words. Wu did not answer her phone, so Liu contacted the property manager and community officials. The case was then reported to the local police station through the neighborhood's joint emergency-response system. Police officer Jin Zhiliang led officers to the scene, while firefighters also arrived with a large cutting machine in case the door had to be forced open.