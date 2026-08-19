Summer Holidays Bring Slew of Lively Activities for Residents
With the summer holidays in full flow, the latest section of the Chunshen Wonderful Life Season is bringing Minhang residents a full range of fun activities, bazaars, and leisure events.
On August 2, the stage lights came on in the atrium of Hongqiao Qianwan Incity MEGA as the semi-finals of the "Voice of Minhang" 2026 Citizens' Singing Championship were held, with 20 contestants competing for 10 places in the final.
From the preliminary rounds to the semifinals, the singing competition has been held at various shopping malls and cultural and tourist landmarks across Minhang District. The event has now become more than just a competitive contest, but rather a musical gathering for the local community.
The semifinals saw the interweaving of a variety of vocal styles, including folk, bel canto and pop. Some participants won applause with their high notes, others silenced the audience with their nuanced storytelling, whilst still others left a lasting impression with their distinctive stage presence. At this stage of the competition, it is no longer merely a contest of pitch, rhythm and tone, but rather a test of whether contestants can convey their own unique expression through the singing.
Once the competition began, crowds gradually gathered around the stage and during breaks in the contest, many spectators headed to the food and drink area, cafés and retail outlets at the shopping mall, some waited until after the competition to have dinner, whilst others took their children to continue strolling the mall and enjoying the entertainment.
Earlier on July 18, "Summer Friends Festival" also officially kicked off at Hongqiao Qianwan Incity MEGA. Running through August-end, it brings together diverse activities, including musical performances and family-friendly water play areas, to create a two-month-long summer social and leisure extravaganza.
The debut pop-up store of Eteecy, a popular soft, calm, and cozy illustrated character originating from South Korea, has also opened at the mall.
Dream Gala anniversary
The Dream Gala mall, which hosts Shanghai's first-ever "sky aquarium", celebrated its third anniversary in July.
During the summer holidays, free public science outreach sessions are also available to all visitors upon entry, and the "Conch Lecture Series" takes place every Saturday and Sunday.
For the anniversary, it offered vouchers with deep discounts covering a wide range of categories, including supermarket and grocery shopping, dining and leisure activities, which attracted many local residents to snap up the deals.
During the preliminary competition of the "Voice of Minhang" 2026 Citizens' Singing Championship event, the mall also organized promotions in which more than 10 of its tenants offered exclusive discounts to customers presenting their event tickets to fully maximize the synergies.
Grocery store robot
New gadgets at shopping malls also caught the eyes of Minhang shoppers.
At the Bailian Nanfang Shopping Mall, an artificial intelligence (AI) robot named "Xiaomai" has been put into use at the self-service grocery store "SenseMart Go" since late July. It greets visitors of its own accord, shakes hands with shoppers while recommending relevant products.
Unlike traditional convenience stores, there are no cashiers or barcode scanners here. The robitic assistant "Xiaomai" handles everything single-handedly, taking care of the entire process from greeting customers and making recommendations to processing payments and dispensing goods. Though compact, the shop is fully equipped, with shelves stocked with drinks, ice cream, small toys and snacks, and transactions can be completed in as little as 15 seconds.
This marks the first commercial application of industrial collaboration between Bailian Co and Shanhui Technology, a member of the Bailian Sci-Tech Innovation Incubation Ecosystem, in the field of AI-powered smart retail and the shop will be on trial run until September 21.
Seasonal events
Minhang is also fully leveraging the greenery space and natural landscape to stage seasonal events and activities.
The warm lights have been lighting up the Song-style alleys at the "SoLong Park" of the MixC Mall since its launch on June 30, which is Shanghai's first immersive Song-style night market. The "Long Summer Song-style Fair" has been attracting large numbers of residents.
The 600-meter ally fully embodies the elegance and refinement of the Song Dynasty (960-1279), and the night bazaar will run until August 31, where visitors can immerse themselves in the gentle rebirth of traditional culture, and enjoy a unique evening of Chinese-style festivities.
Meanwhile, on Friday to Sunday between July 31 and August 9, the "Nightly Yeah Life Duoya Summer Night Beer Bubble Festival" was held at the Rongpu Horticultural Living Space. The space, which sits on the former site of Minhang District Nursery, is an eco-friendly leisure and service center that offers horticultural technology demonstrations, science education and hands-on experiences and a series of public events.
By transforming the green spaces at the Rongpu Horticultural Living Space into a night-time leisure destination that benefits the local community, the event further integrated greenery landscape with a nighttime bazaar, drinking and dining, creating micro-getaways for urban dwellers. Across 18,000 square meters of open space, outdoor bazaars, live performances and interactive experiences were available for free simultaneously.
Editor: Li Qian