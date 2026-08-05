Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport has apologized for improper conduct by security personnel during a clash involving Chinese fans, while Thai Airways refused to carry 22 passengers after a disruption at the airport. The airport said in a statement that its security staff had been trying to stop passengers who were causing confusion and violating safety rules. It said disciplinary measures had been taken against the personnel involved. Video released by the airport showed the incident, including an apparent eye-pulling gesture by a security worker.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on July 29, when fans followed a Chinese celebrity traveling on Thai Airways flight TG674 into a lounge. The fans were not permitted to use the lounge facilities, and Thai Airways staff contacted airport security to ask them to leave. The fans allegedly continued following the entertainer and caused further disruptions, including entering a boarding bridge. Airline staff temporarily closed the aircraft door to prevent fans who had not completed boarding procedures from entering the plane.