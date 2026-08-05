[News]

Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans

by Shine
August 5, 2026
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Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport has apologized for improper conduct by security personnel during a clash involving Chinese fans, while Thai Airways refused to carry 22 passengers after a disruption at the airport.

The airport said in a statement that its security staff had been trying to stop passengers who were causing confusion and violating safety rules. It said disciplinary measures had been taken against the personnel involved. Video released by the airport showed the incident, including an apparent eye-pulling gesture by a security worker.

Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans
Caption: A security staffer was filmed making an apparent eye-pulling gesture to Chinese fans during the altercation.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on July 29, when fans followed a Chinese celebrity traveling on Thai Airways flight TG674 into a lounge. The fans were not permitted to use the lounge facilities, and Thai Airways staff contacted airport security to ask them to leave.

The fans allegedly continued following the entertainer and caused further disruptions, including entering a boarding bridge. Airline staff temporarily closed the aircraft door to prevent fans who had not completed boarding procedures from entering the plane.

Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans
Caption: Chinese fans followed the artist to a boarding bridge.
Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans

The airline then refused boarding to 22 fans over concerns that they could cause further disruption on board. Twelve agreed to remove their checked baggage, while 10 refused. A confrontation occurred during the process.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said it apologized for the security personnel's behavior while performing their duties and had taken action against those involved. It did not identify the entertainer or the passengers in the statement.

Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans
Caption: Airline staff temporarily closed the aircraft door to prevent fans who had not completed boarding procedures from entering the plane.
Thailand Airport Apologizes After Security Clash as Thai Airways Denies Boarding to 22 Chinese Fans
Caption: Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport issued a statement apologizing for the inappropriate behavior of the security personnel.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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