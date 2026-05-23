Shanghai launched an innovative job fair combined with a live music festival on Friday to attract university graduates and international talent to the city's northern Baoshan District.

The event in Nanda Smart City drew about 5,000 job seekers from the Yangtze River Delta region. Nearly 500 companies offered thousands of positions in smart manufacturing, humanoid robotics, biomedicine, and modern services. Another 1,600 people attended the student singing contest.

"Many companies are very interested because the relationship between Russia and China is strong, and they need Russian-speaking employees," said Daria, a Russian student studying advertising who is seeking design or translation jobs.

The event highlights the ongoing transformation of Nanda. The area operated as a heavy industrial hub for warehousing and metallurgy in the 1980s. The government is now converting this former rust belt into a technology center. Planners aim to attract high-tech talent by dedicating over 40 percent of the area to green spaces and parks.