Shanghai Job Fair Merges Music And Tech To Attract Global Talent
Shanghai launched an innovative job fair combined with a live music festival on Friday to attract university graduates and international talent to the city's northern Baoshan District.
The event in Nanda Smart City drew about 5,000 job seekers from the Yangtze River Delta region. Nearly 500 companies offered thousands of positions in smart manufacturing, humanoid robotics, biomedicine, and modern services. Another 1,600 people attended the student singing contest.
"Many companies are very interested because the relationship between Russia and China is strong, and they need Russian-speaking employees," said Daria, a Russian student studying advertising who is seeking design or translation jobs.
The event highlights the ongoing transformation of Nanda. The area operated as a heavy industrial hub for warehousing and metallurgy in the 1980s. The government is now converting this former rust belt into a technology center. Planners aim to attract high-tech talent by dedicating over 40 percent of the area to green spaces and parks.
Foreign applicants actively explored opportunities in emerging technologies. Salah Ud Din, a materials science student from Pakistan, sought internships in fiber technology and green energy. He said face-to-face interviews helped him connect with local companies looking for international talent. Stephany, a business administration student from Guatemala, also attended to learn about market demands and build professional networks.
Local companies utilized the event to introduce new recruitment technologies. Human resources firm NIOZ launched an artificial intelligence platform at the fair. The company president, Yan Jun, said the system uses AI agents to automatically match student resumes with specific company needs. This removes the traditional friction of job hunting and saves time for both applicants and employers.
The gathering broke the traditional, serious recruitment format. Students visited a youth market offering food and crafts between their interviews. Six university teams competed in the music finals. The winning team from Shanghai Sanda University will perform with professional artists at a local concert in September.
Organizers said such a relaxed, social environment will convince more young professionals to live and work in the developing smart city.
Editor: Fu Rong