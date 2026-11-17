Woman Detained After 'Good Luck' Coin Toss Delays Flight
A 61-year-old woman has been given five days of administrative detention after tossing four coins for good luck while boarding a plane, triggering safety checks that delayed the flight by 58 minutes, Jimu News reported.
The woman, surnamed Zhou, was traveling with three family members for a holiday in Hainan, the island province in southern China. She was carrying a child when she took the coins from her pocket and threw them at the aircraft doorway, an official with the Hubei provincial airport police told the outlet, based in the provincial capital of Wuhan, yesterday.
Zhou believed that throwing coins while crossing a bridge would bring a safe journey, the official said. The coins fell toward the apron through a gap where the boarding bridge met the aircraft.
Staff spotted the incident and airport personnel activated emergency procedures. Nearly 10 maintenance workers checked the apron and the aircraft's engines for foreign objects, holding up the flight while they searched.
The report did not identify the airport, airline or flight number, or specify when the incident occurred. It also did not say whether any coins entered an engine.
Police said Zhou's actions disrupted air transport and endangered public safety. She later expressed regret and said she would not repeat the behavior, the official told Jimu News.
The case prompted a warning from airport police against throwing objects toward aircraft, engines, landing gear or the apron. Small objects can pose a serious hazard if drawn into an engine, potentially damaging its blades.
Police urged passengers to follow staff instructions throughout boarding and to discourage dangerous behavior by fellow travelers.
Editor: Wang Qingchu