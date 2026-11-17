A 61-year-old woman has been given five days of administrative detention after tossing four coins for good luck while boarding a plane, triggering safety checks that delayed the flight by 58 minutes, Jimu News reported.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, was traveling with three family members for a holiday in Hainan, the island province in southern China. She was carrying a child when she took the coins from her pocket and threw them at the aircraft doorway, an official with the Hubei provincial airport police told the outlet, based in the provincial capital of Wuhan, yesterday.

Zhou believed that throwing coins while crossing a bridge would bring a safe journey, the official said. The coins fell toward the apron through a gap where the boarding bridge met the aircraft.