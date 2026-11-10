Woman Sentenced to Death for 1997 Murder After Body Found on Rooftop

Credit: Luzhou police

A woman was sentenced to death today for murdering a clothing trader, whose remains were later found in a rooftop flower bed, in southwestern China in 1997. The Luzhou Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province convicted the woman, surnamed Chen, of intentional homicide, forging and using false identity documents, and illegally crossing borders. It also fined her 27,000 yuan (US$4,000). Her accomplice, surnamed Yang, received a death sentence suspended for two years for intentional homicide. Both were deprived of political rights for life.

Credit: Luzhou police

The court found that Chen borrowed 40,000 yuan from the victim, surnamed Wu, in 1996 and promised repayment before the following Chinese New Year. Instead, she proposed killing Wu to avoid the debt. Yang, her husband at the time, agreed. On February 1, 1997, Chen lured Wu to a warehouse by pretending to repay her and signaled Yang to attack. He strangled Wu as she counted the money, the court said. That night, the pair buried her body in a rooftop flower bed. Workers discovered skeletal remains while breaking up a rooftop flower bed during waterproofing repairs at Gongjiao Shopping Mall in Luzhou's Longmatan District on June 7, 2025. DNA testing identified Wu, who was 34 when she disappeared and left a 10-year-old son, Huang Ping.

Credit: Luzhou police