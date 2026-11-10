Woman Sentenced to Death for 1997 Murder After Body Found on Rooftop
A woman was sentenced to death today for murdering a clothing trader, whose remains were later found in a rooftop flower bed, in southwestern China in 1997.
The Luzhou Intermediate People's Court in Sichuan Province convicted the woman, surnamed Chen, of intentional homicide, forging and using false identity documents, and illegally crossing borders. It also fined her 27,000 yuan (US$4,000).
Her accomplice, surnamed Yang, received a death sentence suspended for two years for intentional homicide. Both were deprived of political rights for life.
The court found that Chen borrowed 40,000 yuan from the victim, surnamed Wu, in 1996 and promised repayment before the following Chinese New Year. Instead, she proposed killing Wu to avoid the debt. Yang, her husband at the time, agreed.
On February 1, 1997, Chen lured Wu to a warehouse by pretending to repay her and signaled Yang to attack. He strangled Wu as she counted the money, the court said. That night, the pair buried her body in a rooftop flower bed.
Workers discovered skeletal remains while breaking up a rooftop flower bed during waterproofing repairs at Gongjiao Shopping Mall in Luzhou's Longmatan District on June 7, 2025. DNA testing identified Wu, who was 34 when she disappeared and left a 10-year-old son, Huang Ping.
The court said Chen obtained household registration and identity documents using false supporting materials, then used false identities to obtain travel documents, buy property and travel. Her illegal border crossings included trips to South Korea and the United States.
Huang said Chen repeatedly traveled to South Korea for cosmetic surgery during her years in hiding, spending more than 1 million yuan. He believed the procedures were intended to help her evade justice.
Explaining the different sentences, the court said Chen played the more dominant role by planning the killing and luring Wu. She failed to truthfully admit her main crimes after her capture. Yang's confession and remorse supported suspending his execution.
The court dismissed an accompanying civil claim, saying the defendants' families had already paid 120,000 yuan, fully covering legally compensable expenses, including funeral and travel costs.
Editor: Wang Qingchu