Cui Lili, whose rape during a business trip led to a work-injury determination, has won a ruling ordering her former employer to pay 1,378,160.06 yuan (US$210,000) in compensation and benefits, Jimu News reported today.

Cui told the outlet the company had not appealed and the first-instance judgment took effect on November 19. The court found that her dismissal during paid work-injury leave was unlawful.

The award covers wages during that leave, paid annual leave wages, a shortfall in a lump-sum disability benefit, compensation for ending her employment and a lump-sum disability employment subsidy.

Cui was a marketing director at a company in Tianjin when its boss, a man surnamed Wang, raped her during a business trip to Hangzhou in September 2023, according to Jimu News. He was sentenced to four years in prison for rape in April 2024.

That same month, the company dismissed Cui, citing unauthorized absence and failure to follow leave procedures. Cui said the court found that the April 18, 2024, dismissal did not reflect the leave procedures she had followed and occurred during her paid work-injury leave. It determined that her employment contract should have ended on September 22, 2025.

Cui developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the rape. Tianjin's Jinnan District human resources and social security bureau recognized it as a work-related injury in December 2024. The district court upheld that finding on July 16, 2025, rejecting the company's challenge.

After being dismissed, Cui sought continued employment and unpaid wages through labor arbitration. Arbitrators supported both requests, but both sides challenged the award in court.

Cui said she had repeatedly rejected settlement proposals from the company and the court that substantially exceeded the eventual award because she wanted to speak out for others facing similar difficulties.

She credited her husband with supporting her through repeated court visits and 110 trips to hospital. "He pulled me out of the abyss," she said.

Cui has also filed civil lawsuits over online comments to defend her reputation. Her husband said related private criminal prosecutions had been rejected for insufficient evidence.