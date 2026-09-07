Xingyu Punishes Managers After Graduate Layoff Controversy

Chinese auto lighting supplier Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems said it has punished four managers, including its general manager, after public criticism over the company’s handling of job transfers and contract terminations involving more than 100 newly hired graduates.

The Changzhou-based company said today that it had made a “wrong decision” in July to transfer and reduce some newly hired staff after reviewing future orders and labor demand. The statement followed weeks of controversy over allegations that the company pressured 2026 college graduates to resign or accept transfers to front-line factory roles.

Xingyu is a major Chinese automotive lighting supplier whose clients include Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Huawei-backed Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, Chery and Geely, according to the company’s website.

Xingyu said it had signed employment agreements with 440 graduates during its 2025 autumn and 2026 spring campus recruitment campaigns. Of those, 372 later established formal employment relationships with the company, while 68 did not continue because they chose other jobs or further study.

In early August, Xingyu’s human resources department held talks with 140 of the 372 new employees. Thirty-three kept their original positions, while 107 signed agreements to terminate their labor contracts, the company said.

The 107 affected graduates included 75 bachelor’s degree holders and 32 master’s graduates. Thirty-nine had been hired for research and development roles, including optical, structural and electronic product design. Sixty were in manufacturing-related positions, and eight were in functional roles such as quality engineering, project engineering and inspection.

The company said its management had misjudged the situation, made a hasty decision and failed to fully consider that the employees had only recently joined. It also said some staff handled the talks in a crude manner, causing harm to the graduates and a negative social impact.

Xingyu said General Manager Zhou Xiaoping would lose one year of salary over management responsibility. Deputy General Manager Li Shujun, described as directly responsible, will have his duties adjusted and lose six months of salary. Human Resources Director Yu Zhiming, who had previously been suspended, was dismissed, while HR department head Li Mei was demoted and transferred.

The company said it paid each of the 107 graduates three months of job-search subsidies on August 27, at 5,000 yuan (US$700) per month. It also reimbursed travel expenses for those attending recruitment events in Changzhou, provided free dormitory accommodation where needed, and promised six months of salary compensation to anyone who fails to find a job within three months.

Local human resources authorities in Changzhou and its district organized special recruitment events and recommended jobs to the affected graduates. As of noon today, Xingyu said 71 of the 107 had joined new employers, 22 had passed interviews and received job offers, and the remaining 14 were still interviewing, discussing job needs or preparing for postgraduate exams.

Xingyu said it would improve human resources management, create a fund for young employees and introduce third-party reviews involving legal experts, media representatives and employees.