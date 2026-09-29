Zhuhai Landlord Wins Eviction Order, but Tenant's 13-Year-Old Son Remains at Home
A landlord in Zhuhai says she still cannot reclaim a rental home despite a court order for her tenant to leave as the tenant’s 13-year-old son remains there and is no longer in school, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported yesterday.
A woman surnamed Ma rented an apartment in Xiangzhou District to a woman surnamed Pan in June 2024 for 3,300 yuan (US$492) a month. On June 30, 2025, a court ruled that the lease had ended on December 31, 2024, and ordered Pan to vacate within 10 days after the judgment took effect. It set occupancy fees at 16,500 yuan through June 19, 2025, with another 3,300 yuan due monthly until the home is returned. Pan’s 6,600 yuan deposit would not be refunded.
After sending Pan the judgment on August 15, 2025, Ma cut water and power to the apartment. Pan called the cutoff unlawful, said the boy had not eaten and asked Ma to restore water. On May 9, Ma changed the locks but gave the boy a temporary key.
Ma said court enforcement staff told her they could not remove him while a minor lived there alone and told her to find his mother. The Xiangzhou District People’s Court enforcement office did not answer a reporter’s call.
Ma said the apartment smelled strongly of mold and had cockroaches and insects. Photos and videos she supplied showed a cluttered home and a badly moldy sink. The boy told reporters he had stopped attending school, ate takeout or noodles, and showered at a cousin’s home. He said his father sends 3,000 to 4,000 yuan a month to his phone watch, but the father’s number had changed. His mother visits occasionally, he said, but is often unreachable.
Wanzai Community in Xiangzhou District said the boy appeared physically and mentally well but confirmed he was out of school. Staff said they had contacted his school and mother and followed the situation for about six months. The mother declined government involvement, citing family and private matters being handled through legal channels. The boy also said he did not need help.
The community said it had reported the case to authorities but could not resolve it while the parents remained his legal guardians.
Lawyer Yi Xu, a senior partner at Hunan Jinzhou Law Firm, said a child’s presence is not a legal exemption from enforcing an eviction order. He said civil affairs officials can take temporary guardianship if a guardian refuses or neglects duties and leaves a child without care, arranging placement with relatives, foster carers or child-welfare institutions. He said child protection and eviction can proceed together and do not depend on a parent’s consent.
Yi said leaving the boy out of school and without regular care may violate parental guardianship and education duties; the father’s financial support does not replace care, education and protection. He said serious neglect could potentially constitute abandonment.
Editor: Wang Qingchu