Zhuhai Landlord Wins Eviction Order, but Tenant's 13-Year-Old Son Remains at Home

A landlord in Zhuhai says she still cannot reclaim a rental home despite a court order for her tenant to leave as the tenant’s 13-year-old son remains there and is no longer in school, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported yesterday.

A woman surnamed Ma rented an apartment in Xiangzhou District to a woman surnamed Pan in June 2024 for 3,300 yuan (US$492) a month. On June 30, 2025, a court ruled that the lease had ended on December 31, 2024, and ordered Pan to vacate within 10 days after the judgment took effect. It set occupancy fees at 16,500 yuan through June 19, 2025, with another 3,300 yuan due monthly until the home is returned. Pan’s 6,600 yuan deposit would not be refunded.

After sending Pan the judgment on August 15, 2025, Ma cut water and power to the apartment. Pan called the cutoff unlawful, said the boy had not eaten and asked Ma to restore water. On May 9, Ma changed the locks but gave the boy a temporary key.

Ma said court enforcement staff told her they could not remove him while a minor lived there alone and told her to find his mother. The Xiangzhou District People’s Court enforcement office did not answer a reporter’s call.