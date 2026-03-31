Longines Global Champions Tour Galloping into Shanghai

Credit: Ti Gong

The Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center will once again become the city's must-visit destination during the Labor Day holiday as the 2026 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour will return in grand style on May 1-3. Ticket sales officially commenced today at 12pm. Domestic spectators can purchase tickets through the Juss Sports app or via the "Juss Sports app" WeChat and Alipay mini-programs. International visitors may book online through the Juss Sports App international portal (https://ztmen.jussyun.com/).

Credit: Ti Gong

Enhanced schedule, greater excitement As the highest-level five-star show jumping competition under the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), and the internationally influential and visually spectacular equestrian event ever held on the Chinese mainland, the Longines Global Champions Tour represents the pinnacle of global equestrian sport. Since its establishment at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center, the event has earned acclaim for its professional facilities and unique spectator experience. This year, the schedule has been further optimized: The opening day will feature a new 1.60-meter GCL (Global Champions League) Individual Competition as part of the qualification rounds for the prestigious Longines Grand Prix, raising both the competitive intensity and spectator appeal. The event maintains its day and evening sessions, catering to diverse viewing preferences while offering a full-day immersive experience. With multiple competition formats and elite horse-rider combinations, all building toward the climactic 1.60m Longines Grand Prix on the afternoon of May 3, audiences worldwide will witness another glorious moment along the Huangpu River.

Credit: Ti Gong

Exclusive spectator vouchers Debut To meet varied audience needs, this year's ticketing system has been comprehensively upgraded. Beyond standard tickets, a range of bundled packages enhances the immersive experience: Family Tickets make group outings with children a delight – the perfect holiday choice for parents; the Rider Stand remains a longtime favorite among equestrian enthusiasts for its prime location adjacent to the horse entrance; and the classic Elegance Stand offers the venue's "center stage" perspective, complete with refined refreshments in the salon area and participation in elegance contests to capture your most graceful moments. The upgraded "Elegant Encounter Journey" now includes official hotel accommodations and exclusive Course Walk access, bringing you closer to the sport than ever. Additionally, VIP seats with five-star catering services are now available, featuring exclusive rider meet-and-greets and official photography by Zhou Run's team – recognized among "China's Top Ten Portrait Photographers" – making celebrity-style experiences accessible. Notably, this year marks the first release of spectator vouchers for purchases through select official channels, redeemable for dining and shopping at designated on-site merchants. Future "Event + Travel" and "Event + Attractions" packages will further unlock holiday consumption potential.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

A city galloping with equestrian spirit This year marks the Year of the Horse – 12 years since the Longines Global Champions Tour first came to Shanghai in 2014, completing a full zodiac cycle. With growing numbers of domestic equestrian clubs, steadily increasing enthusiast participation, and continuous development of equestrian culture, the atmosphere for watching the sport has never been more vibrant. In late April, the organizers will collaborate with premier commercial areas to create a "festival-meets-sport" ambiance. During the event, rider autograph sessions, equestrian-themed performances, and other activities will be hosted at the venue to further elevate the ceremonial experience. Furthermore, the B1 and B2 areas within the venue will be open to all visitors, offering immersive experiences and distinctive photo opportunities.